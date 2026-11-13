How to Watch Oklahoma State Wrestling vs. Nebraska: Time, TV Streaming, Matchups

The opponents are about to get much tougher for the Oklahoma State Cowboys wresting team.

OSU (1-0) will host Nebraska (1-0) in a dual match starting at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It’s a matchup of two of the best teams in the country. The Cowboys are No. 2 in the nation, and the Huskers are No. 3 in the nation. The match will get the non-streaming treatment with a broadcast window on ESPNU.

Most of the expected wrestlers on both sides were ranked in the country going into the season. The Cowboys swept Drexel on Sunday and all 10 wrestlers not only won but were not taken down by a single Dragons wrestler. Nebraska lost three of its 10 matches with Wyoming on Sunday.

This is a longstanding, but one-sided rivalry between the former conference foes. Here’s how to watch and listen to Friday's dual.

No. 3 Nebraska at No. 2 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sergio Vega. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Okla.

TV/Stream: ESPNU (Shawn Kenney and Rock Harrison)

Radio: 93.7 KSPI-FM (Karsten Melton)

Records

Nebraska: 1-0 (def. No. 20 Wyoming, 28-9, Sunday)

Oklahoma State: 1-0 (def. Drexel, 45-0, Sunday)

Head Coaches

Oklahoma State coach David Taylor. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska: Mark Manning

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

History: Oklahoma State holds a 53-4-1 advantage over the Huskers in a series that dates to 1919. Of teams the Cowboys have faced at least 40 times, they have the highest winning percentage over Nebraska (.922). In Stillwater, the Pokes are 25-1 and 2-0 under David Taylor. Both matchups under Taylor were last season.

About Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Mark Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the Cowboys, the Cornhuskers have several new wrestlers that are already making an impact. In their match with Wyoming, four Huskers made their debut and won — Vincent Robinson (125), Lincoln Sledzianowski (141), Anthony Echemendia (149) and Meyer Shapiro (165). They were four of the seven victories for the Huskers against Wyoming. Unlike OSU, Nebraska didn’t make it a clean sweep in their first dual. Luke Willochell (133), Eddie Neitenbach (184) and Joey Novak (197) all fell in their season debuts. But, all 10 Huskers wrestlers that competed against Wyoming were nationally ranked.

About Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys Jax Forrest. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have been flat out dominant so far this season. In their Cowboy Invitational, Oklahoma State claimed the team title and nine individual titles. In the opener with Drexel, the Cowboys didn’t just win all their matches they didn’t allow a takedown. That streak is likely at risk against Nebraska.

Five of OSU’s wrestlers were ranked either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country in their weight class to start the season, including Jax Forrest (133), Landon Robideau (157) and Konner Doucet (NWT), who were each ranked No. 1. Sergio Vega (149) and Cody Merrill (197) were ranked No. 2. Vega moved up a weight class from a year ago after winning a 141-pound national championship.

Doucet wasn’t in the lineup against Drexel. Freshman Dreshaun Ross took the win in that weight class. Another freshman, Jordyn Raney, claimed the individual title at the Michigan State Open while his brother wrestled against Drexel and won in his weight class.