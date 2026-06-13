Troy Spratley, Bennett Berge Give Oklahoma State Two U-23 Pan Am Champions

Oklahoma State’s famed wrestling program added two more champions to its incredible history during the U23 Pan-American Championships in Lima, Peru.

Troy Spratley won a title in the 57 kg class while Bennett Berge won a title in the 86 kg class. Both won U23 national championships in May to qualify for the event in Peru.

Spratley set himself up for success while at the national championships, where he won seven matches. Berge did the same in his weight class. But one had a slightly more manageable path to a title than the other.

Troy Spratley and Bennett Berge Win Pan Am Crowns

Spratley only had to compete in three matches to win his championship, and he was dominant in doing so. He defeated Ecuador's Esteban Morales (11-0) in the quarterfinals and Guatemala's Jeremy Gonzalez (10-0) in the semifinals. The match with Gonzalez lasted just 23 seconds as Spratley executive five death rolls in swift fashion.

In the championship, he needed more than four minutes to defeat Colombia’s Duvan Garcia Munoz., 14-4.

Spratley wrapped up his third year with the Cowboys and his fourth year of college (he redshirted at Minnesota) by finishing fifth in the 125-pound class in the NCAA Championships in March. He was one of four Cowboys to reach the final day of action and helped contribute to Oklahoma State finishing second as a team to Penn State with 119 points.

In the 2024-25 season he finished second in the country in his weight class.

Berge had to work through five matches to claim his title. He had to wrestle his way through three matches in group action, including wins over Peru’s Alexander Gomez (10-0), Brazil’s Max Magalhaes de Almeida (fall) and Canada’s Owen Gudmundson (10-0).

That put him in the semifinals where he faced Mexico’s Kevin de Leon Trevino, where he scored a 10-0 win in two minutes and 42 seconds. It took less than half that time to defeat Puerto Rico’s Alex Roman in the title bout, 10-0 in one minute and 13 seconds.

Berge is transferring to Oklahoma State from South Dakota State after a stellar career with the Jackrabbits the past four years, which included a redshirt season. He wrestled at the 197-pound class last season and reached the NCAA Championships for the third straight season. He wrestled the previous two seasons in the 184-pound class and earned All-American honors in 2023-24 after he finished fourth in the NCAA Championships.