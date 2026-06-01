Oklahoma State Track to Send Strong Contingent to NCAA Championships

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls wrapped up qualifying at the NCAA West Regionals in Arkansas last weekend.

Cowboys and Cowgirls runners and field participants to complete in the NCAA Championships at legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., from June 10-13. Along the way, a couple of new school records were set, and one freshman continued his incredible season.

Here are the Cowboys and Cowgirls who have punched their tickets to Eugene.

Oklahoma State Men’s Qualifiers

AND he logged the fastest final 400 in the ENTIRE. FIELD. at 56.86 🤯 https://t.co/EwFvVSzlmj pic.twitter.com/tivy1Iaz69 — Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) May 30, 2026

Denis Kipngetich and Adisu Guadie: The pair qualified with Top 10 finishes in the 10,000 meters. Kipngetich qualified with a time of 28:48.46 while Guadie qualified with a time of 28:57.90. The Top 12 finishers in the event qualified for nationals.

Laban Kipkemboi: The sophomore qualified in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing with a time of 8:34.42 in his first year competing in the event. This will be his first trip to nationals and the first for an OSU steeplechaser in two years.

Kevin Kemboi: The true freshman will head to Eugene for the first time after he placed fourth in the triple jump with a best of 16.64 meters. That passed his own program record of 16.63 meters, which he set at the Big 12 Championships. OSU has never had an all-American in this event.

Relay: The 4x400 meter relay team of Will Bynum, Mason Page, Riley McGowan and Charlie Thorne set a new program record in the event with a time of 3:03.84. It’s only the second time the Cowboys have qualified for nationals in the event.

Steven Schmidt: Schmidt had already qualified for nationals in the decathlon. He set a new program record in the event at the Big 12 Championships with a final score of 7,729 points. He finished third overall.

Oklahoma State Women’s Qualifiers

𝑪𝑳𝑼𝑻𝑪𝑯 𝑾𝑯𝑬𝑵 𝑰𝑻 𝑪𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑺 💯



Burklie Burton grabbed the 12th and final qualifying spot to the NCAA Championships in the Hammer Throw with her final toss of the competition at 63.52 meters!#GoPokes I #run4okstate pic.twitter.com/bLxwfOUlwI — Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) May 28, 2026

Burklie Burton and Rachel Neaves: The two hammer throwers qualified for nationals by finishing in 11th and 12th place, respectively. Neaves finished with a top throw of 63.64 meters, or 208.9 feet. Burton qualified with a throw of 63.52 meters, or 208.5 feet.

Kaylie Politza: The senior reached nationals for the second straight year in the event, as she finished in eighth place with a time of 2:01.87, surging into the spot with a terrific final 100 meters. She hopes to finish the race this time around. She was taken out by a runner last year in Eugene.

Isca Chelangat: The sophomore from Kenya is also making her second straight trip to nationals after she finished in third in her heat with a time of 15:38.39 to secure an automatic qualifying spot. Last year as a freshman in Eugene she finished 15th in the 5,000.

Annie Molenhouse: The senior had already qualified in the Heptathlon due to being among the Top 24 scorers in the nation this season. The 2025 Big 12 champion in the event became the first Cowgirl in history to score at least 6,000 points in the Heptathlon at this year’s Big 12 meet,