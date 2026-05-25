Wyndham Clark Another Example of Oklahoma State Golf’s Talent Depth

Wyndham Clark didn’t finish his career at Oklahoma State. But it’s clear the Cowboys still claim him.

A member of OSU’s 2014 national runner-up team, the program’s social media account made sure the Cowboys’ fan base knew Clark won his fourth PGA Tour event on Sunday, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

5 Birdies. 1 Eagle. 28 shots 🏆



Wyndham Clark's back nine @CJByronNelson was unreal. pic.twitter.com/RRTS2YQpRz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2026

Wyndham won the event roaring from behind with an incredible final round 60, which was 11-under par on the TPC Craig Ranch layout. He finished with a final score of 30-under-par 254 and rallied from 48th place to claim his first win since 2024 when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

In the same tournament, a current Oklahoma State star — Preston Stout — made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur and missed the cut. He’ll play in the NCAA Championships this week.

The Meaning of Wyndham Clark’s Win

"Today feels really special after having a really tough year...I'm happy where I'm at right now."@Amanda_Balionis caught up with @cjbyronnelson winner Wyndham Clark. pic.twitter.com/No4Ftvf6oh — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) May 24, 2026

It’s another example of just how good the Oklahoma State program has been at developing PGA Tour talent. Clark has four championships on Tour, including the 2023 U.S. Open, his only major championship. Both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour is filled with OSU alums.

The Cowboys have been to the NCAA Championships 77 times in the 79 years of the program. They’ve won 12 national championships and are aiming for a 13th this week at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. They’ve also been the NCAA runner-up 19 times. Clark was part of one of those runner-up teams. Since he turned pro in 2017, he’s won more than $32 million in prize money.

Clark was a top recruit out of Colorado when he joined the Oklahoma State program in 2012. While in high school he won two state championships. He only played in two events as a freshman in 2013 before taking a medical hardship waiver.

He returned in 2014 and was named was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team all-league selection. He was also selected as a first-team All-American by Golfweek and a second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

He put together of seven consecutive finishes of sixth or better that season and in the NCAA Championships he won all three of his appearances in match play. But, OSU was the national runner-up to Alabama.

In 2015, his final season at OSU, he played in 10 tournaments, including both NCAA regionals and the NCAA Championships.

He transferred to Oregon for his final season, where he won the Pac 12 individual championship and was named national player of the year by GolfWeek.