Oklahoma State Men’s Golf Grabs Share of Marana Regional Lead

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men's golf team ended the first round of the NCAA Marana Regional in a tie for first place with Big 12 rival Arizona on Monday.

In addition, Preston Stout, the reigning Big 12 player of the year, finished with a 5-under 67 and is tied for third place, two shots out of the individual medalist lead with 36 holes remaining.

Eric Lee, Gaven Lane and Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson all finished under par to combine with Stout to give the Cowboys a first-round score of 277, which was 11-under par at the Gallery Golf Club, which was a par-72 layout playing at 7,317 yards. The Cowboys and Wildcats had a two-shot lead on the field after 18 holes.

Oklahoma State’s First Round at Marana

Stout bogeyed his first hole on Monday and then got the shot back with a birdie on the par-3 third hole. After shooting even par on the front nine, his putter got red hot on the back side. He birdied each of the first three holes on the back nine, followed by birdies at No. 16 and No. 17 as he finished with a 67.

He left the course behind only Duke’s William Love and Arkansas’s Cole Kirby, who both shot a 7-under 65.

Lee shot a 3-under 69 with four birdies and one bogey, the only blemish coming on the par-3 seventh hold. Lane carded a 2-under 70 with five birdies and three bogeys. Fahlberg-Johnson shot a 37 on the front side and responded with a 34 on the back to finished with a 1-under 71. Lane and Lee were all-Big 12 second team selections.

Ethan Fang, an all-Big 12 first-team selection, struggled to a 3-over 75 in the opening round. He was 1-under after a birdie on the sixth hole, but he bogeyed the next two holes to finish 1-over at the turn. He birdied three of the first five holes on the back nine and was 2-under before he scored a nine on the par-5 16th and followed it with a bogey on the final hole.

The Cowboys are the tournament’s No. 1 seed and are the defending national champions. They are seeking their 18th regional victory and their 13th national championship. Stout is also seeking to become the first OSU player to claim individual medalist honors since Eugenio Chacarra in 2022.

OSU won the Big 12 Tournament and Stout won medalist honors for the third straight year, the second Cowboys golfer to win three straight conference titles in program history.