Wyndham Clark Grows Huge Lead After Third Round of U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is now former Oklahoma State Cowboys star Wyndham Clark’s tournament to lose.

Clark nursed his four-shot lead around a more difficult Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Saturday, finishing the day with a even par 70 and a six-shot lead as he enters Sunday’s final round in quest of his second U.S. Open title in four years.

If Clark hangs on to win, he will become the 24th person in history to win the U.S. Open twice in his career.

While Clark held steady, his former OSU teammate, Sam Stevens found trouble on the back nine and finished with a 2-over par 72 and was down six shots going into the final round.

Lurking behind Clark are Tom Kim, Sahith Theelaga and Scottie Scheffler, who are all 1-under par. Scheffler needs a U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam.

Clark may be too far away to catch.

Clark and Stevens on Saturday

EAGLE! 🦅



The first 3 at 16 this week.



Wyndham Clark leads the U.S. Open by SEVEN. pic.twitter.com/AopGRzQlLN — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

There was a moment on Saturday where it looked like Clark and Stevens might be in the final pairing together on Sunday. While Clark had some early struggles, Stevens offset a bogey at No. 3 with birdies at Nos. 1 and 5 on the front nine. His birdie at No. 5 moved him to 4-under for the tournament and two shots behind Clark, who was playing immediately behind Stevens in the final pairing with former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Clark posted a bogey on the first hold after he misjudged the speed on an uphill birdie putt and left himself 10 feet for par, which he missed. After Stevens got within two shots, Clark also birdied No. 5, which moved him back to 7-under, where he started the day, and back into a three-shot lead.

Clark surrendered that birdie at No. 8 with a bogey and dropped back to 6-under but was still in control. Stevens was still positioned well as he made the turn at 4-under with four straight pars to end the front nine. Then it fell apart.

Stevens bogeyed the first three holes on the back nine. The bogey at No. 11 was especially frustrating. He drove to within 77 yards of the cup with a long iron and had an approach uphill to the green. He airmailed the pitch well over the green and was unable to get it up and down. At the par-3 12th, his tee shot found light rough in the front of the green but his chip left him 20 feet for and he missed badly to the left of the cup.

The USGA upped the firmness of the greens to an 11 on the stimpmeter on Saturday and many of the greens appeared to get slightly faster as the day continued, especially with most of the field playing ahead of Stevens and Clark. By the time Stevens dropped from 4-under to 1-under, Clark was in control.

He put a tighter grip on the lead on the back nine, as he birdied No. 14, bogeyed No. 15 and then posted an incredible eagle on No. 16.

WYNDHAM CLARK YOU ARE RIDICULOUS!



A huge fade to a few feet from 275!



That left for eagle. pic.twitter.com/0RilsBicgr — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

After a long tee shot on the 604-yard par-5, he power faded a 275-yard second shot within feet of the cup to set up an easy eagle putt that put him under-par for the day and seven shots clear of the field until the bogey on 18.

The other two Cowboys in the field teed off in the morning and were done with their third rounds before Clark and Stevens teed off. Amateur Eric Lee, who was medalist at the NCAA Manara Regional earlier this year, shot a 8-over par 78 to finish at 12-over par after three rounds. Peter Uihlein, who plays for LIV Golf, shot a 10-over par 80 and is 14-over par for the tournament.