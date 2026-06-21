Wyndham Clark Survives Shinnecock Hills to Win Second U.S. Open Title

There is no such thing as a safe lead at a major championship. It didn’t matter that Wyndham Clark started with a six-shot lead on Sunday. It was whether he would have it when the day ended.

When the day ended, he had a one-shot lead. That’s all that mattered.

Clark, the former OSU star who played three seasons for the Cowboys before he transferred to Oregon for his final collegiate season, dropped a par on his final hole to secure the U.S. Open championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. He finished 4-under after a final round 73, his first over-par round of the event.

In doing so, Clark became the first professional who played collegiately for OSU to win multiple career majors. He also became the 24th player in history to win the U.S. Open at least twice. He won the 2023 title at Los Angeles Country Club. He was also the 10th player in the last 100 years to win two U.S. Opens in a four-year span.

His lead dwindled, but it never disappeared, as the sun set on Long Island.

Wyndham Clark’s Final Round

WHAT A LAG PUTT!!!



Wyndham Clark with a tap in left to win the U.S. Open! pic.twitter.com/lPrYhJ5mNw — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Clark was in the final group of the day and when he hit the course one player had risen above the others to mount a challenge — Sam Burns. The six-time winner on the PGA Tour didn’t have a major title but he went low on Sunday, finishing his round at 3-under 67. He fired a 32 on the front nine, with three birdies and one bogey. Then on the back nine he lost a shot at No. 15, got it back with a birdie at No. 16 and finished with two pars to end the round.

He walked into the clubhouse 3-under for the tournament and one shot back of Clark. And he waited. He watched Clark’s roller-coaster day defined by his final three holes.

At the par-5 16 Clark’s tee shot ended up in the fescue off the tee. On Saturday, Clark carded the first eagle of the tournament at No. 16 after a 275-yard second shot put him in position on the green. That was not on his mind after Sunday’s tee shot.

WYNDHAM CLARK! HUGE!



An unlikely birdie after his tee shot found the fescue. pic.twitter.com/RLO84XIltX — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Clark got the ball out of the fescue to less than 150 yards from the green. His approach landed on the back of the green about 25 feet from the cup. Clark’s putt was uphill but would go downhill after it got over the crest. He read it perfectly and the birdie gave him a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

But it wasn’t over. Clark’s tee shot at the par-3 17th landed 68 feet from the hole and his birdie putt, while a good lag, left him six feet of work for par. Clark walked away from the putt just before he started his backswing. After he reset his putt missed the left edge of the cup and his lead dropped to one shot entering the final hole.

Two putts from there to win the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/Sb5pYT2Ybn — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

At the final hole, his drive landed in the primary rough on the right side and his second shot from 193 yards landed on the front of the green, 52 feet from the hole. This time, Clark lagged the putt to within one feet for a tap-in par for the championship.

Clark struggled on the front side. He started the day 7-under par but dropped three bogeys on the front side, sliding him back to 4-under. He never lost the lead, but going out in 38 wasn’t ideal as Burns was coming up on his final few holes of the round.

Clark then dropped his first birdie of the day on the 10th hole, giving him a two-shot lead. A huge tee shot left him a 60-yard pitch to an elevated green. He pitched that shot past the hole, spun it back softly and the ball rolled within four feet for an easy birdie.

He gave that shot back at the par-4 13th. Armed with a three-shot lead at the time, his 121-yard approach landed past the hole — but this time it didn’t spin back. He slowly rolled to the back of the green and off it. He hit a terrific pitch to inside 10 feet, but his par putt burned the left edge of the cup. Moments later Burns birdied to cut the lead to one shot.

Three other Cowboys were in the field but weren’t part of the final drama on Sunday, though Sam Stevens came closest. Stevens started the final round at 1-under, five shots back of Clark. But he struggled on the front nine and finished with a 2-over par 72, which put him at 1-over par for the tournament.

The good news is that he remained among the Top 10 finishes, which means he is automatically qualified for the 2027 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Peter Uihlein had his best round of the tournament, shooting a 4-under 66 to push his overall score to 10-over par. He finished in a tie for 56th.

OSU rising senior Eric Lee qualified for the U.S. Open through local qualifying and was the only one of the three OSU amateurs to make the cut. He shot a final-round 71 and finished 13-over for the event in a tie for 63rd.