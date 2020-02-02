Pokes Report
Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Marshall Levenson

Per Chuba Hubbard’s Instagram story, Oklahoma State has landed University of Missouri DB transfer Christian Holmes.

Chuba Story
Chuba Hubbard's Instagram story

Holmes was on campus Saturday for a visit with the staff and coaches and apparently felt comfortable with making a decision. We have not seen a public announcement from Holmes or his social media yet, but Hubbard making it public seems to show a decision has been made.

This addition is one that may pay off very quickly for the Cowboys in the secondary, which is looking to replace one of its corners, previously held by the now graduated AJ Green.

Before the 2017 season, Holmes was expected to be a starter in the secondary but injured his shoulder in fall camp, causing him to miss the entire season. He came back in 2018 after rehabbing and played in all 13 games, starting the last 8, getting better with every game. He led the team with 12 pass breakups, collected two interceptions, one a 42 yard pick 6 and the other coming against Jake Fromm of then #2 Georgia. Holmes also managed to collect his season high in tackles against #13 Florida, registering 8 total tackles.

According to ESPN, in 2019 Holmes had another productive season, racking up 29 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

On January 24th, Holmes announced his intent to transfer from Missouri as a graduate transfer. Because he is a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play for the Cowboys.

With this addition to the recruiting class, the scholarship total is now up to 23, leaving 2 spots open able to be filled.

There was a junior college quarterback on campus Saturday as well taking an official visit, who Im hearing has a good chance to end up in this class to be used as QB depth on the roster. If that is the case, one scholarship would be left, most likely to be saved for an emergency.

The depth at defensive back was one of the bigger concerns on a defense that doesn’t have man concerns but that is no longer the case. Holmes provides not only depth but also very valuable experience, facing some of the best teams in the nation the past few seasons. 

Recruiting

Oklahoma State Drops Eighth-Straight Big 12 Game in 82-69 Loss to Oklahoma

Oklahoma State's Big 12 losing streak moves to eight as they lose 82-69 to Oklahoma.

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Hosted Plenty Of Top Talent For Second Junior Day Event

Today’s event saw 39 recruits make their way to campus, many from Oklahoma and Texas. While most of the recruits were a part of the 2021 class, they did host a handful of 2022 and 2023 recruits.

Marshall Levenson

Cowboy Football Shoots for Another Great Cowboy/Junior Day and Visit Weekend

Oklahoma State football will host two official visitors in football and close to 35-to-40 prospects for the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Robert Allen

Cowgirls Tennis Rebounds from First Loss to Whip Arkansas and Tulsa

Oklahoma State Cowgirls tennis came back from a loss to Ohio State to beat both Arkansas and Tulsa

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys to Host JUCO Quarterback

Oklahoma State might be looking to add some experienced depth at the quarterback position this weekend as they're set to host JUCO quarterback out of City College of San Francisco Ethan Bullock.

Zach Lancaster

What Big Ten is Proposing is Potential Plucking of Talent and Could Damage College Athletics

There are some things coming in college sports and college football that could change the competitive landscape, could harm it.

Robert Allen

Bishop Has the Tools to Help Pokes at Linebacker in 2020 Season and in 2021

Linebacker Lamont Bishop fills a need with an older, experienced player at linebacker for Oklahoma State in recruiting.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football Offers Arizona Pair

Oklahoma State football offers Trey Reynolds and Hunter Barth of Queen Creek, Arizona

Robert Allen

Grapplers Take Care of South Dakota State, Prepare for Mizzou

Oklahoma State wrestling won all but one of the individual matches to win the dual over South Dakota State

Pokes Report Staff

Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Mike Boynton has been out on the road recruiting this week trying to shore up the future of Oklahoma State basketball, including offering a four-star guard out of Kansas City.

Zach Lancaster

