Oklahoma State Lands Cornerback Help In SEC Transfer

Per Chuba Hubbard’s Instagram story, Oklahoma State has landed University of Missouri DB transfer Christian Holmes.

Chuba Hubbard's Instagram story

Holmes was on campus Saturday for a visit with the staff and coaches and apparently felt comfortable with making a decision. We have not seen a public announcement from Holmes or his social media yet, but Hubbard making it public seems to show a decision has been made.

This addition is one that may pay off very quickly for the Cowboys in the secondary, which is looking to replace one of its corners, previously held by the now graduated AJ Green.

Before the 2017 season, Holmes was expected to be a starter in the secondary but injured his shoulder in fall camp, causing him to miss the entire season. He came back in 2018 after rehabbing and played in all 13 games, starting the last 8, getting better with every game. He led the team with 12 pass breakups, collected two interceptions, one a 42 yard pick 6 and the other coming against Jake Fromm of then #2 Georgia. Holmes also managed to collect his season high in tackles against #13 Florida, registering 8 total tackles.

According to ESPN, in 2019 Holmes had another productive season, racking up 29 tackles and 4 pass breakups.

On January 24th, Holmes announced his intent to transfer from Missouri as a graduate transfer. Because he is a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play for the Cowboys.

With this addition to the recruiting class, the scholarship total is now up to 23, leaving 2 spots open able to be filled.

There was a junior college quarterback on campus Saturday as well taking an official visit, who Im hearing has a good chance to end up in this class to be used as QB depth on the roster. If that is the case, one scholarship would be left, most likely to be saved for an emergency.

The depth at defensive back was one of the bigger concerns on a defense that doesn’t have man concerns but that is no longer the case. Holmes provides not only depth but also very valuable experience, facing some of the best teams in the nation the past few seasons.