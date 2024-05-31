Ollie Gordon Stars in EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Trailer
A familiar face appeared in the latest news drop of EA’s College Football 25.
To begin EA’s gameplay walkthrough trailer, a running back made moves around a defense before breaking into the open field. With that clip taking place in Boone Pickens Stadium, Ollie Gordon’s virtual self looked like his usual self.
Gordon's appearance in the game was also used to showcase EA’s new abilities for players this season. Although players can have up to eight abilities, the trailer showed three that Gordon has equipped.
Those abilities are side step, which increases the effectiveness of juke moves; balanced, which helps a player break through hit stick and strip attempts and workhorse, which protects players from load-based injuries. The last one is particularly fitting for Gordon, who spent much of last season getting better as games progressed and opponents wore down.
As the nation’s leading rusher last season, Gordon is projected to be one of the top-ranked players in the game.
Oklahoma State’s ranking on the scorebug in the gameplay trailer was No. 18. With some aspects of the game not yet finalized, OSU could be ranked differently when the game releases.
As for the stadium itself, EA nailed the things that make it unique. The massive screen against Gallagher-Iba, OSU’s narrow sidelines and even the 1945 national title show the attention to detail from the developers.
OSU’s uniforms are a unique aspect of the team, and EA looks to have paid attention. In the gameplay trailer, OSU is wearing a white helmet with its brand logo and black and orange stripes down the middle, along with an orange jersey and white pants.
Although OSU’s season could take many different directions, the team will undoubtedly be one of the most fun to use in College Football 25 after its mid-July release.
