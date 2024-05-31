OSU Softball: Cowgirls Shutout by Florida in Game 1 of WCWS
Oklahoma State will play its next game with the season on the line.
On Thursday, OSU lost to Florida 1-0 in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series. In a low-scoring affair, it was a battle of excellent pitching in Oklahoma City.
With the score still tied at 0 in the top of the fifth, OSU had one of its best chances of scoring snatched. With one out and nobody on, Lexi McDonald hit a ball into deep center field.
McDonald looked poised for a home run or extra-base hit, but Florida’s Kendra Falby made a leaping catch before crashing into the wall to get the out. Considering how she altered the course of the game, it makes sense that Falby earned All-SEC First Team and SEC All-Defense honors while being a Gold Glove recipient this season.
After that play helped the Gators get out of the top of the inning, they scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth. After battling to the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Florida’s Katie Kistler sent a ball down the right-field line over the fence for a solo home run.
OSU looked to get back into the game in the sixth inning with a Caroline Wang single. However, with two outs already, OSU could not capitalize on its second hit of the night.
OSU finished the game with only two hits and struggled to get into any rhythm offensively against Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock. Despite Lexi Kilfoyl also allowing only two hits, giving up the solo home run was too much for the Cowgirls to overcome.
OSU will play an elimination game on Friday night against No. 8 Stanford. If OSU can stay alive and win, it will play the loser of Florida and Texas on Sunday.
