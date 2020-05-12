Oklahoma State offered Red Oak speedster Raymond Gay II about a month ago and now Gay has pledged to be a member of the Pokes. He had 14 scholarship offers with the Cowboys, Navy, New Mexico, and Rice as his biggest along with a number of smaller schools and Ivy League schools. However, most of those offers were for Gay to play wide receiver or a slot. The 5-11, 177-pound Gay caught 38 passes for 758-yards and nine touchdowns last season in helping the Hawks to an 11-2 record. Gay scored a 10th touchdown on an end around

Gay was also named second team All-District 6-5A at wide receiver. Red Oak had a prolific offense in winning 11-games in a row before losing in the playoffs to eventual Class 5A Division II State Champion Aledo 34-14. The Oklahoma State staff and especially Tim Duffie, who coaches cornerbacks, often look at players at other positions. They recruited Muskogee quarterback/athlete Ty Williams for corner and it certainly fit with his 16 interceptions over the past two seasons.

The Cowboys see the speedster Gay as a definite cornerback with his speed and his flexibility. He is also a track athlete and runs the 4X200 relay and the 200-meters for Red Oak, when there is a track season. Of course, this spring was missed with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been playing DB since I was six-years-old and I played defensive back my first season at Red Oak and then moved to receiver, but I'm going to play some defense next season," Gay told Pokes Report. "I'm good with playing corner and I like Coach (Tim) Duffie.

When you watch Gay's film, you can see his best weapon is clearly his speed. He makes defenses look like they are moving in slow-motion. His receiving skills will show up in the secondary with ease. He has great hands and understands route concepts. If he jumps a route and the ball finds his hands, it is almost a definite that he will be taking it back a long way.

Gay also excels in the return game for Red Oak will be able to do the same for the Cowboys. His value to those on the outside may seem questionable right now but don't pay attention to rankings for Gay. The Oklahoma State staff values him as an elite player.

"I talked to Coach Gundy and he seems happy. I know that Oklahoma State is where I can further my athletic and academic career," Gay added. "I know that they can help me excel there and I'm looking forward to it."

Gay told me that he is expecting to major in Business Administration or Business Management at Oklahoma State.

Currently, he is done with school for this year and he is working out and waiting for when he get together with his teammates.

Gay is the fourth pledge for the Cowboys in the 2021 class and he is third on the defensive side of the ball joining Ty Williams of Muskogee and linebacker Kolbe Fields from Archbishop Rummel in Metarie, La. The lone offensive commitment is another DFW-area recruit in slot receiver and speedster Jaden Nixon from Frisco Lone Star High School.