Cowgirl Softball's NCAA Tournament Region, Matchup Unveiled
Oklahoma State is looking to make another trip to the Women’s College World Series, but the path is anything but easy.
On Sunday, the bracket for the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament was unveiled. OSU will begin its journey in the Fayetteville Regional, with a matchup against Indiana on Thursday at 4 p.m.
To get to the Super Regional, the Cowgirls will also have to get the best of No. 4 seed Arkansas and Saint Louis. While this season has been a roller coaster for the Cowgirls, they are looking to ride a high and avoid their first Regional loss since 2018.
This hasn’t been the dominant season the Cowgirls have been used to over the past several years, but it is good enough to keep them within reach of a trip to Oklahoma City. The Women’s College World Series has featured OSU in every season since 2019, and the Cowgirls would love to make it six straight seasons ending in their home state on softball’s biggest stage.
Of course, the road to Devon Park might be the toughest it’s been in this stretch. For the first time in this stretch, the Cowgirls’ road to Oklahoma City won’t feature Stillwater.
While the Cowgirls’ 2019 trip featured a Super Regional at Florida State, they have always hosted a Regional in their previous five trips to the Women’s College World Series. In each of the past four years, that has also meant a Super Regional in Stillwater.
While the Cowgirls might not be able to host some of their biggest contests of the season, they will still have plenty of postseason experience and a team that knows how to win big games. Throughout this span, OSU has lost only two games before the Women’s College World Series. That also includes three consecutive undefeated trips to Oklahoma City, with the Cowgirls sweeping their way to Devon Park since 2022.
Considering the Cowgirls haven’t been on that level this season and they won’t be hosting, an undefeated trip to Oklahoma City seems nearly impossible. In fact, a trip to Oklahoma City at all would require the Cowgirls to beat the odds.
But with Kenny Gajewski at the helm, the Cowgirls always seem to come through this time of year, and OSU is a team that can’t be written off when the lights get bright.