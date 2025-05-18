Cowgirls Use 12-Run Third Inning vs. Indiana to Set Up Rematch With Arkansas
Oklahoma State didn’t have a perfect start to the afternoon, but ended the evening with a bang.
After losing to Arkansas to begin Saturday, the Cowgirls needed to win against Indiana again to keep their season alive, and they got a dominant 16-8 win. In Friday’s matchup, it was a magical seven-run sixth inning that turned the tide in OSU’s favor.
On Saturday, it was the third inning that got the Cowgirls a win. The Cowgirls allowed the Hoosiers to score two runs in the top of the first inning but got back on the board with one in the second to set up a top of the third that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
Ruby Davis began the scoring with an RBI single to tie the game. The Cowgirls continued to make plays at the plate and got into a seemingly perfect rhythm, setting up Amanda Hasler’s at-bat with OSU now leading 8-2 with the bases loaded and still no outs.
Hasler hit a grand slam to put the exclamation point on the insane inning and push the Cowgirls closer to victory. On the next at-bat, Davis fittingly was also the last Cowgirl to register an RBI, hitting a solo homer to put OSU up 13-2. Indiana was finally able to secure three straight flyouts to end the inning, but the damage was already done.
The Cowgirls’ do-or-die matchup with Indiana was set up by their nightmare finish against Arkansas in the first game of the day. OSU lost to Arkansas 6-5 in extra innings, with the Cowgirls never trailing until the game went final.
OSU struck first against Arkansas in the top of the third inning before the Razorbacks managed to get their first run in the bottom of the inning. However, the Cowgirls continued to find their offensive rhythm.
With two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings, four different Cowgirls registered RBIs to help OSU take a commanding 5-1 advantage against the host. The Razorbacks looked to get back into the game with one run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Cowgirls still led by three going into the bottom of the seventh.
After Arkansas hit a solo home run to begin its rally, the Razorbacks added another two runs, set up by an OSU error, to send the game into extra innings. After OSU couldn’t get on the board in the top of the eighth, Arkansas’ Courtney Day hit a walkoff single with the bases loaded and two outs to complete the comeback.