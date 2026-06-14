Houston Star Madison Hartley Announces Transfer to Oklahoma State Softball

For the second time on Saturday, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls pulled a Big 12 player out of the softball transfer portal.

Madison Hartley, who played for Houston last season, announced her transfer to Oklahoma State on social media. She followed Utah catcher Kennedy Proctor, who announced her transfer earlier in the game.

Extremely grateful to announce that I’m going to be a cowgirl!🤠🤍🧡#committed pic.twitter.com/CUhlynOCGr — madison hartley (@madisonhartle16) June 14, 2026

In landing both, the Cowgirls have boosted their offensive fortunes for next season. Hartley was a utility player and pitcher for the Cougars last season. While the team struggled overall, Hartley was an All-Big 12 second team selection.

Oklahoma State did not officially announce either commitment, which means neither has signed for 2027.

Madison Hartley to Join Cowgirls

Georgetown's Madison Hartley. | Lucas Boland/Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the plate she led the Cougars with a .345 batting average, 20 home runs and 47 RBI. She was the eighth player in Houston history to lead the team in the three “triple crown” categories in the same season. She also became just the second Cougar to hit 20 or more home runs in a season, joining Haley Outon (22) in 2012.

She was one of four players to play and start in all 51 games. She made 33 starts as designated player with 16 at first and one in the circle. In the circle she appeared in six games and went 0-1 with an 18.38 ERA. She struck out four and walked seven and gave up nine home runs.

She pitched much more her freshman year at Houston, as she appeared in 23 games and had a 3-2 record with a 4.95 ERA. She struck out 14 and walked 33 while giving up seven home runs. With the Cowgirls having lost Ruby Meylan, Rylee Crandall and Preslee Downing, should be used in the circle next season.

During that freshman campaign she batted .264 with five home runs and 28 RBI.

Hartley was a highly touted pitcher coming out of Georgetown (Texas) High School, where after he junior season she had a 33-5 record and a 2.06 ERA with 339 strikeouts in 258 innings, while she slashed .409/.476/.769 with 28 home runs and 119 RBI. Extra Inning Softball named her a second-team All-American as a high schooler.

The Cowgirls expect to return a trio of juniors who were key parts of last year’s team, including infielder Rosie Davis, infielder Karli Goodwin and outfielder Tia Warsop. Other players expected to return include infielder Jayden Jones, outfielder Jayelle Austin, outfielder Kaya Booker, catcher Gabby Castillo, infielder Montgomery Henderson, outfielder Libby Jaques and infielder Aubrey Jones.