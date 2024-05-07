OSU Softball: Where Are the Cowgirls In The Final Rankings In The Regular Season?
What a weekend it was for Oklahoma State.
Despite losing 8-2 on Sunday to Oklahoma, the Cowgirls took the first two games of the series, securing their first series win in Norman since 1997.
After the weekend, OSU sits at 44-9 on the season, and it is the No. 3-seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Before taking on BYU on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, where did the Cowgirls find themselves in the latest top 25 polls?
USA Softball/ESPN.COM – No. 2
Oklahoma State jumps up two spots, and it is now behind Texas as the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Tennessee falls in at No. 3, while OU falls two spots, and it is now the No. 4-ranked team in the country.
D1 Softball – No. 3
The Cowgirls move up one spot in the latest D1 Softball top 25 poll.
Oklahoma falls two spots, and it is now the No. 4-ranked team in the country. Texas still remains atop the rankings, and Tennessee comes in as the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Softball America – No. 3
OSU moves up two spots in the final Softball America Top 25 rankings.
Texas and Tennessee come in as the two top teams in the rankings, while OU falls two spots in the rankings. Duke rounds out the top five.
NFCA Coaches Poll – No. 3
OSU jumps up one spot in this week's USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll.
Texas remains the top team in the rankings, followed by Tennessee at No. 2. Oklahoma falls to No. 4, while Duke rounds out the top five.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.