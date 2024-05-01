OSU Softball Remains Ranked Top-Five in Updated Rankings
Oklahoma State took care of business this past weekend.
The Cowgirls took all three games over the Kansas Jayhawks, securing the series sweep in final regular season home series at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the series win, the Cowgirls move to 42-8 on the season, including 19-5 in the conference.
After another sweep, OSU stayed inside the top five in most rankings.
USA Softball/ESPN.COM: No. 4
OSU remained inside the top five in the latest USA Softball/ESPN.COM top 25 poll.
Texas stayed put as the No. 1-ranked team in the country, and Oklahoma followed them at No. 2 in the rankings. OU and OSU meet up this weekend at Love's Field in Norman.
Softball America: No. 5
The Cowgirls stayed put at No. 5 in the latest Softball America poll.
The top nine remained the same in the poll, but Florida State made the biggest jump outside the top 10, moving up five spots to No. 11.
D1Softball: No. 4
OSU didn't move in the latest D1 Softball rankings.
Texas remained as the top-ranked team in the country, with Oklahoma right behind them as the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Tennessee stayed put at No. 3, and Stanford moved one spot to the No. 5-ranked team in the country.
NFCA Coaches Poll: No. 4
Oklahoma State ended up at No. 4 in the latest NFCA Coaches Poll.
Texas and Oklahoma stayed put, and the rest of the top five in the rankings remained the same as well. Florida State moved up four spots, and it is now the No. 12 team in the country.
Whats Next: Bedlam
In what could be the final bedlam softball matchup, the stakes couldn't be bigger. OSU still has a chance to take the regular season conference title if it pulls off the series victory against the Sooners.
First game of the series takes place on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Oklahoma. The game can be see on Fox Sports 1.
