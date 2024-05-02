Softball Series Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma
It’s Bedlam week.
Coming off a series sweep against the Kansas Jayhawks last weekend, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game series at Loves Field in Norman.
OSU (42-8, 19-5) is the No. 3-ranked team in the Big 12 Conference, and it still has a shot to take the regular season crown.
With both teams inside the top five and fighting for the regular season conference title, the stakes couldn’t be any higher in the final regular season series for both teams.
When: Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.
How To Watch: Friday – FS1; Saturday – ESPN; Sunday – ESPN2
Series Storylines
One of the off the field storylines is bedlam softball will happen in 2025 as OU coach Patty Gasso announced on Tuesday.
On the field, the main storyline is how Oklahoma State is going to handle the trio of Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Kierston Deal.
Deal has been efficient all season long, posting a 1.00 earned run average in 18 appearances this season.
Maxwell, who transferred from the Cowgirls this past season, has been her usual self this season, collecting a 1.66 ERA in 24 appearances.
The Cowgirls will counter the Sooners' pitching attack with an offense that is No. 8-ranked in home runs per game and No. 9-ranked in slugging percentage this season.
Freshman Karli Godwin will lead the charge, for she has 12 home runs and 42 RBIs this season. Godwin already made history this season as she set the single-season home run record for a freshman at Oklahoma State in the series sweep against Texas Tech.
Caroline Wang, who transferred from Liberty, will look to be a bright spot on offense as well. She has 16 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.
While the OSU offense has to be a factor in this series, the pitching staff will have to be dominant as well.
Lexi Kilfyol will lead the pitching staff for the Cowgirls, and she has been taming teams all season long. The senior has a 1.16 ERA and 109 strikeouts this season.
Ivy Rosenberry will look to finish strong as well. She has a 1.11 ERA and 83 strikeouts this season in 91 2/3 innings pitched for the Cowgirls.
