Oklahoma State Softball Super Regional vs. Nebraska Under Weather Delay

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team will have to wait out a storm near Lincoln before it can resume Game 1 of their Super Regional showdown with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The game was suspended after one out in the bottom of the first inning due to a storm that was in the Lincoln area, which delayed the game by at least 30 minutes. The field was tarped quickly, both teams returned to their dugouts and fans were asked to leave the main seating bowl.

This story will be updated with a new start time when that information is known.

The Cowgirls batted first and saw Claire Timm and Karli Godwin retired before Rosie Davis reached first base on a single. First baseman Lexi McDonald faced off with Nebraska starting pitcher Jordy Frahm in an 11-pitch at-bat that included McDonald fouling off five straight pitches before she struck out.

That brought out Oklahoma State pitcher Ruby Meylan for the bottom of the first inning. She gave up a leadoff single to Frahm up the middle to start the frame. Meylan and Frahm, both Nebraska natives, had the same youth pitching coach and played on the same club team growing up.

Hannah Coor followed that by hitting a high chopper up the middle that Cowgirls shortstop Aubrey Jones fielded right at second base. She as able to force Frahm out at second base but her throw to McDonald was high at first base and Coor was safe.

Hannah Camenzind had not taken a pitch from Meylan before the game was delayed by the NCAA.

The Cowgirls (41-15) must beat the No. 1 Cornhuskers (49-6) twice to advance to the Women’s College World Series. Before last year, then OSU lost in regionals to Arkansas, the Cowgirls had been to the WCWS each of the previous five seasons the tournament was played, excluding the 2020 season which was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Cornhuskers have not been to the WCWS since 2013. This is the first time they’ve hosted a super regional and it was a selleout crowd and Bowlin Stadium, where they’ve set nine of the Top 10 crowds in stadium history in the past two seasons.

The Cowgirls and the Cornhuskers played each other twice earlier this season in Stillwater, part of what was supposed to be a three-game series before one was rained out. OSU won the first matchup, a 2-1 victory that went 11 innings, on Feb. 26. They played again two days later, and Nebraska took a 4-3 win.