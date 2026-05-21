Oklahoma State Live Score for College Softball Super Regional vs. Nebraska

By the end of the weekend, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team will know if they're heading to another Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls face the No. 1 team in the country, the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a game ripe with storylines, not the least of which is OSU pitcher Ruby Meylan heading back to her home state to face the Huskers, who are led by one of her former club teammates, Jordy Frahm. Both shared the same pitching coach with Nebraska freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen.

Nebraska is hosting a super-regional for the first time in its program's history, and it is seeking its first trip to the WCWS since 2013. These two teams played each other earlier this season in Stillwater in two non-conference games. The Cowgirls and the Cornhuskers split the two showdowns. Jensen took the loss in one game and it's one of two losses for her this season.

Oklahoma State is trying to get back after a one-year absence that saw them fall short of super regionals with the loss to Arkansas last May. Before that, the Cowgirls had been to five straight WCWS under coach Kenny Gajewski but walked away without a national championship in each one.

First pitch for Game 1 on Thursday is set for 8 p.m. Here, fans can follow along as the Cowgirls unveil their lineup and the game gets started at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln Super Regional

At Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Thursday, May 21 – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Friday, May 22 – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. (if necessary) – ESPN

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-15; Nebraska: 49-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1

Oklahoma State Starting Lineup

The starting lineup will be posted when it is released, likely one hour before first pitch.