Game Time, TV Set Oklahoma State-Nebraska Softball Super Regional

The NCAA has set the days and times for the Super Regional softball matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Cowgirls (41-15) and the Cornhuskers (49-6) are one of two best-of-three series that will start on Thursday and end on Saturday. Game 1 of the series will be played at 8 p.m. central on Thursday and be broadcast on ESPN 2.

It's part of a national doubleheader that kicks off the Super Regional round as Georgia and Tennessee will play in the early window. The rest of the series will begin on Friday.

Oklahoma State-Nebraska Super Regional Schedule

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Claire Timm celebrates as she reaches home after hitting a home run. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Thursday, May 21 – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Friday, May 22 – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. (if necessary) – ESPN

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

The series shifts to the afternoon on Friday with a 4 p.m. start time in Lincoln. That game is also on ESPN2. If the series goes to a third game, it will be at the same time on Saturday and the TV network with shift to ESPN.

The winner of the series will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. The Cowgirls had a five-tournament streak of reaching the WCWS snapped last year. Nebraska has not been to the WCWS since 2013.

The Cowgirls advance to Super Regionals after winning all three of its games in the Stillwater Regional, including two games over Stanford on Saturday and Sunday. The latter matchup, an 11-5 OSU victory, featured home runs from Amanda Hasler and Claire Timm. Hasler reached 100 RBI as a Cowgirl with the home run. Timm’s home run was a grand slam, and both shots came in a fifth inning in which OSU scored six runs to put the game away.

Nebraska beat Grand Canyon, 1-0, in its regional final in Lincoln on Sunday. Alexis Jensen and Jordy Frahm combined to shut out the Lopes while Hannah Camenzind’s solo home run was the difference in the game. Nebraska has won 24 straight games entering the series. Jensen, a freshman, tied the program record for most strikeouts by a freshman pitcher (210) on Sunday.

OSU and Nebraska played a three-game series earlier this year, with the third game rained out. The Cowgirls and the Huskers split the remaining two games. This is the first time the Huskers have hosted a Super Regional.