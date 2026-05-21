Kenny Gajewski Calls Oklahoma State-Nebraska Super Regional ‘Absolute Blast’

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team knows exactly what it’s walking into, says head coach Kenny Gajewski.

During his pre-game media scrum on Wednesday, he made that clear. He and his Cowgirls (41-15) know they’re taking on the No. 1 team in the country, Nebraska (49-6) on its home turf when their super regional series starts Thursday at 8 p.m. central in Lincoln.

“We're very aware of who they are and the two-headed monster that they have in the circle [pitchers Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen,” he said. “[They have] hitters up and down the lineup. They’re athletic, well-coached and their people care about the game.”

He didn’t use these words, but it’s a “get your popcorn ready” kind of best-of-three series to determine who goes to the Women’s College World Series.

“I think it’ll be an absolute blast for people to watch,” Gajewski said in comments captured by Hurrdat Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Familiar Opponents

The Cowgirls and the Cornhuskers are familiar with one another. The one-time Big 8 and Big 12 rivals played each other earlier this season. They held a three-game non-conference series in Stillwater but only played two games after the finale was rained out.

OSU won the first matchup, a 2-1 victory that went 11 innings, on Feb. 26. The Cowgirls limited the Huskers’ incredible lineup to eight hits with a brilliant performance from pitcher Ruby Meylan, who went 10 innings before she gave way to Rylee Crandall, who claimed the win in relief. Rosie Davis’ walk-off home run in the 11th inning was the difference and was hit off Jensen, one of her two losses this season.

They played again two days later, and Nebraska took a 4-3 win. Frahm, who also happens to be Nebraska’s best hitter, singled home the two go-ahead runs in the sixth inning and claimed the victory in relief. She and Jensen combined to hold the Cowgirls to four hits.

Gajewski said that between two games and both teams having played more than 50 games there is little one doesn’t know about the other. Both have played supremely challenging schedules. OSU claimed four ranked wins in a seven-day span in April, including wins over No. 1 Oklahoma and defending champion Texas. Nebraska has won 24 straight games.

Normalcy will win the day, Gajewski said.

“I think the team that can just be normal, be their best self, probably will be the team that will win this thing,” he said.

OSU is seeking a return to the WCWS after a one-year absence. This is their sixth super regional appearance in seven seasons, and the previous five trips resulted in a trip to Oklahoma City. Nebraska has not been to the WCWS since 2013 and his hosting a super regional series for the first time.