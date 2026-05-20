Oklahoma State Softball Preview: Nebraska Between Cowgirls and WCWS

A trip to the Women’s College World Series has been tradition at Oklahoma State under head coach Kenny Gajewski. After a one-year absence he and his Cowgirls are trying to get back to tradition.

Standing in Oklahoma State’s way is Nebraska, a program it hasn't been to the WCWS since 2013 and entered the tournament as the country's No. 1 team.

The best-of-three series at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., will be a series between two of the hottest teams in the country, both of which can win a national title.

This is a contest between two of the hottest teams in the country, both of which are capable of winning a national title in Oklahoma City when the WCWS begins later this month.

Here is a preview of the series, including the complete schedule, TV information and more.

NCAA Super Regional

Grand start to a Super week 🚀#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/OS3kyrkvQo — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 18, 2026

Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Thursday, May 21 – 8 p.m. – ESPN2

Friday, May 22 – 4 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday, May 23 – 4 p.m. (if necessary) – ESPN

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-15; Nebraska: 49-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1

Previewing Oklahoma State

Pitcher Ruby Meylan (29-7, 2.12) is the only Nebraska native on the OSU roster. The Omaha native is going home to try and help punch the Cowgirls’ ticket to Oklahoma City. The All-American had an exceptional regional and is likely to start every game for OSU. She enters supers with 216 strikeouts and 54 walks in 238 innings. She must be at her best once again.

OSU played two games at home last weekend in regionals and showed just how powerful the lineup can be. The Cowgirls hit three home runs in the first game against Stanford and then two more in the regional final against the Cardinal, with Claire Timm providing the final shot with a grand slam. The team has 69 home runs this season.

Since losing a three-game series to Arizona State on March 15, the Cowgirls are 23-5.

Previewing Nebraska

The Cornhuskers have a superstar in senior Jordy Frahm. As a pitcher, she is 19-4 with a 1.15 ERA in 38 games, with 225 strikeouts and 28 walks. She is also Nebraska’s leading hitter with a a slash of .421/.516/.848 slash with 19 home runs and 50 RBI. Along with freshman Alexis Jensen (24-2, 2.45) the Cornhuskers have a pitching tandem that is the envy of softball. They’re a big reason why the Huskers have won 24 games in a row and won the Big Ten Tournament.

As powerful as OSU’s lineup is, the Huskers have more power. The team has 90 home runs entering the contest. Along with Frahm, Jesse Farrell has 16 home runs and Ava Kuscak has 14 home runs. Seven qualifying hitters are batting .300 or better. Nebraska can string together rallies and shut down opponents in equal measure.