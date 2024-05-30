OSU Softball: Cowgirls' Confidence Unwavering Ahead of WCWS
Oklahoma State is back in Oklahoma City, and the team has one of its best chances of winning a national title.
OSU swept its way to the Women’s College World Series, including wins against Arizona in the Super Regional. Making their fifth consecutive appearance, the Cowgirls and coach Kenny Gajewski are looking to go all the way for the first time, and there might be something that makes this year’s team poised to go all the way.
“We just have this unique circumstance,” Gajewski said. “We have so many new people after four years of having a lot of the same kids.”
Gajewski praised the teams that had come before this one and the endless work those players put in. Still, a rejuvenated group has put OSU in a position to do something it has never done before.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Game Times Announced for Four Games in 2024
Although making the WCWS has become familiar for Gajewski and the Cowgirls, not everyone on the team has that experience. After starring at McNeese and making multiple all-conference teams there, Jilyen Poullard transferred to OSU for 2024.
Poullard has starred for the Cowgirls throughout the season, batting .317 with 35 RBIs and 11 home runs. Her impact on one of the best teams in the country has been undeniable, and making it to Oklahoma City has been a surreal experience.
“Oh my god, it has been amazing,” Poullard said. “Anyone who talks to me, I think I put a lot of emphasis on like, ‘Hey man, I’m living the dream.’ A lot of times, I just feel like I’m dreaming, even still, because I come from somewhere that I played for four years, and this was only a dream and it just felt so far out of reach.”
Considering potential matchups against Texas and Oklahoma in the WCWS, the Cowgirls’ confidence has never been higher. With an opportunity to bring a national championship to Stillwater, everyone is prepared to do whatever it takes.
“This team doesn’t fear anyone, so I don’t think they’re really worried about who’s in front of them.” Gajewski said.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Gameday Traditions That Need to be in College Football 25
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.