OSU Softball: Kenny Gajewski 'Excited' About Rachael Hathoot Signing
Oklahoma State’s newest addition is bringing some added excitement to Stillwater for next season.
On Sunday, Rachael Hathoot announced her commitment to OSU softball after playing four seasons with New Mexico. As an infielder, Hathoot supplies the Cowgirls with depth and could be a significant piece of coach Kenny Gajewski’s team next season.
"We're really excited to add a player of Rachael's caliber," Gajewski said. "She brings experience, and she'll bring tremendous depth to our infield, having played in middle infield for four years at a high level."
Last season, Hathoot had a batting average of .382 and finished with 66 hits, 12 RBIs and two home runs. She has also been impressive defensively, with a fielding percentage of .938 throughout her career.
READ MORE: OSU Basketball: Men's and Women's Big 12 Home and Away Opponents Released
"I chose OSU because I want to play at the highest competitive level, and being surrounded by great coaches and athletes will only make me better not only in softball but in life," Hathoot said. "OSU has proven itself to be a competitive and winning program and I'm excited to be a part of the Stillwater and OSU community. I can't wait to get to work and have an impact on this amazing program."
Hathoot became the fourth transfer to sign with OSU since the Women’s College World Series exit. Hathoot joins pitchers Ruby Meylan and RyLee Crandall along with catcher Amanda Hasler.
Following OSU’s WCWS appearance, it needed to rebuild the roster, with some of last season’s biggest contributors in their final year of eligibility. With Hathoot and others coming in, the Cowgirls should be equipped to be near the top of the Big 12 standings.
"What we can expect to see a kid that's very athletic, can steal bases and can play multiple spots," Gajewski said. "But most importantly, she's going to exemplify the Cowgirl Way from day one."
READ MORE: Breaking Down the Cowboys' Big 12 Opponents For 2024-25
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.