OSU Football: Can Ollie Gordon be the Next Running Back to Win a Heisman?
Winning the Heisman is one of the most incredible feats in college sports, and it is nearly impossible for anyone other than a quarterback.
Throughout the past 20 seasons, quarterbacks have won 16 Heisman trophies. In that span running backs Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry are the only running backs to win the award, but Oklahoma State is looking to flip the script.
Ollie Gordon finished last season with a late Heisman campaign that narrowly left him out of a trip to New York. As the unquestioned first option for the Cowboys going into the 2024 season, Gordon is still a long shot, but he will have an opportunity to make history.
Last season, Gordon led the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns despite playing limited time in his first three games. With massive performances against Kansas, West Virginia and Cincinnati, Gordon led the Cowboys on a five-game winning streak that brought him to the forefront of the college football world.
Eventually helping OSU reach 10 wins, Gordon enters 2024 with an abundance of momentum. The Doak Walker Award winner will have a legitimate shot at the sport’s most prestigious honor if he can build on his sophomore campaign.
Although quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman over the years, OSU has a unique situation, as its lone Heisman winner was a running back. Barry Sanders’ 1988 campaign went down not only as the best season in OSU history but also the best season any running back has had in college football history.
Sanders set the NCAA records in single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns as part of his historic season. Almost any time Gordon has a statistically incredible game, Sanders’ name is right there.
Although the Cowboys have been waiting 36 years to get another Heisman trophy, no player has come into a season with a better chance than Gordon. As he attempts to lead OSU to the College Football Playoff, Gordon will look to have his best season yet.
