Oklahoma State Live Score College Softball Super Regional Game 2 vs. Nebraska

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls softball team has one game to keep their season going — and it won’t be easy.

The Cowgirls (41-16) managed just five hits off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (50-6) in Game 1 of their super regional on Friday in Lincoln. The only run came on a solo home run by Karli Godwin. Otherwise, the 8-1 loss felt like a Cornhusker batting practice.

Nebraska had 12 hits, the majority of which were off OSU starting pitcher Ruby Meylan. She allowed a career-high seven runs in her two-plus innings of work and was replaced in the third inning by head coach Kenny Gajewski. It felt like a move to save Meylan’s arm for Game 2. The belief is she’ll start again on Saturday. She’s been a rock for the Cowgirls all season and now she’s down to what could be her last game.

The Cornhuskers started Jordy Frahm in the circle on Friday, and she threw a complete-game victory, giving her 20 wins for the fourth straight season. She’ll play on Saturday, but the belief is that Nebraska will start freshman left-hander Alexis Jensen on Saturday. The Nebraska native is 24-2 and one of those losses came against the Cowgirls.

Nebraska is the No. 1 team in the country, has won 25 straight games and has not been to the Women’s College World Series since 2013. A victory on Saturday would clinch a berth.

The Cowgirls failed to reach the WCWS last season for the first time since 2018. They're trying to get back to where they believe is their rightful place. But they must win on Saturday to force a third game. If Oklahoma State wins, that game date and time is likely to be announced shortly after the game concludes.

First pitch for Game 2 on Saturday is set for 4 p.m. Here, fans can follow along as the Cowgirls unveil their lineup and every at-bat at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Lincoln Super Regional

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Karli Godwin. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At Bowlin Stadium, Lincoln, Neb.

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State

Game 1: Nebraska 8, Oklahoma State 1 (Nebraska leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Game 3: TBA (if necessary)

(Series is best-of-three)

Records: Oklahoma State, 41-16; Nebraska: 50-6

Radio/Audio: KGFY 105.5 FM/Varsity Network app

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, No. 15/15; Nebraska, No. 1/No. 1

Oklahoma State Starting Lineup

Here is the OSU lineup for Saturday’s game

The lineup for Saturday’s game will be posted about 30 minutes before game time