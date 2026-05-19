Oklahoma State Pitcher Collects Latest National Honor Entering Super Regionals

The awards just keep piling up for Oklahoma State softball pitcher Ruby Meylan.

On Tuesday she was the only Cowgirl named to the Softball America all-America team. She joined Belmont’s Maya Johnson, Alabama’s Jocelyn Briski and Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady on the first team.

Her selection comes ahead of the Cowgirls’ super regional matchup with Nebraska, which starts on Thursday in Lincoln.

It’s the latest award for the senior from Omaha, Neb., who in two seasons with Oklahoma State has etched her name alongside the best pitchers in the history of the program.

Ruby Meylan as a Cowgirl

FIRE US UP RUBY 😮‍💨



Three punchouts in three batters for 6️⃣6️⃣ in the third #GoPokes | @rubymeylan pic.twitter.com/VRIaxsZtmL — OSU Cowgirl Softball (@cowgirlsb) May 17, 2026

The right-hander enters the showdown with the No. 1 team in the country with a record of 29-7 with a 2.12 ERA. She is among the nation’s Top 15 in wins (29, third), innings pitched (238.0, third), shutouts (nine, fourth), complete games (22, fifth) and strikeouts (216, 12th).

She has already been named an all-Big 12 first team selection and the Big 12 co-pitcher of the year, alongside Canady. She was also named NFCA all-region first team earlier this month and is sure to claim more all-America honors as more teams are released. She is also a Top 25 finalist for USA Softball player of the year.

On April 28, Meylan swept every major pitching award possible by claiming the Big 12 Conference, D1Softball, Softball America and NFCA/Wilson pitchers of the week awards after she went 3-0 in games against Texas and Baylor.

Before the Texas victory, which was a two-hit complete game shutout, she also authored wins over then-No. 1 Oklahoma and two wins over then-No. 16 Arizona the previous week. She became the first pitcher in Cowgirl history to win four games over ranked teams in a seven-day span.

In her first season with the Cowgirls after transferring from Washington, she went 21-10 with three saves, a 1.81 ERA in 209.0 innings pitched and had 238 strikeouts. She set career highs in strikeouts and was 10th in the country in the category. She was named the Big 12 pitcher of the week three times and the Wilson/NFCA pitcher of the week once.

At season’s end she was named All-Big 12 first team, NFCA first team all-region and NFCA second team All-American.

In two years at Washington, she was a 2023 NFCA third team All-American and two-time NFCA first team all-region honoree who went 27-17 with a 2.31 ERA and 343 strikeouts in 303.2 innings pitched. He helped the Huskies reach the 2023 Women’s College World Series. She was also a two-time all-Pac 12 performer.