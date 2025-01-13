No. 3 Cowboy Wrestling Battles No. 5 NC State at Home
A match that was supposed to take place this past weekend has now been moved to Monday at 7 p.m. One of the most highly anticipated wrestling matches of the season for the Cowboys had to take a backseat this weekend to mother nature.
The snow began to fall late in the week, and by the weekend, conditions around Oklahoma were less than favorable. The delay may have only been prolonging the inevitable for the Wolfpack.
”We want this to be a place that people fear coming to wrestle… this is something the state of Oklahoma can rally around,” said Oklahoma State coach David Taylor.
Monday’s match will likely be the dual of the week and should give an early indication of just how good the Cowboys really are. They have blazed a trail through the regular season and are a perfect 7-0 on the season with five of those dual victories coming by way of the conference.
The tables are set for the Pokes to continue their winning ways but this may not be the walk in the park the Cowboys have become accustomed to.
NC State rolls into the dual undefeated on the season and is currently ranked No. 5 in the country. The Wolfpack has wins over the likes of Rutgers and Cornell this season. None other of those teams can bring the firepower like the Oklahoma State squad.
The match at 125 between Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley and NC State’s Vincent Robinson is one of the most anticipated matches of the night. Robinson is back healthy and facing his first top ten opponent of the season. Spratley on the other hand is needing to make a statement Monday night in order to show the country he is a title contender and 125.
