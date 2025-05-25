Oklahoma State Commit Jax Forrest has Final X in his Sights
As Oklahoma State wrestling fans, let's face the facts. It is Jax Forrest's world, and we are just living in it. The incoming high school senior has been on fire this year. Forrest committed to coach David Taylor and the Cowboys, solidifying O-State with the top recruiting class in 2026. Forrest recently climbed into the No. 1 spot in Flowrestling's pound-for-pound rankings.
On June 14, Forrest will face the biggest test thus far of his young career. Forrest will face off against 61kg No. 1 Vito Arujau with a spot on the Senior World Team at stake. In the span of a year, Forrest could become a senior world team member and also a senior in high school. But first, he must take down arguably the best in the game.
Forrest won a silver medal at the 2022 U17 World Championships and has been on the cusp of making several age-group world teams since. He turned heads on the senior level last year by winning a stout bracket at the Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier and finishing in fourth place at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at 57 kg. The 18-year-old Forrest qualified for Final X by earning the top prize at last month’s U.S. Open in Las Vegas.
Following a whirlwind start to 2025, OK State on SI recently caught up with the World Team hopeful, who talked about his recent success and upcoming match at Final X.
You have been on fire lately, and it seems like everything you touch turns to gold. Can you describe what the last few months have been like?
"These last few weeks and months have been insane and recently have had more time to really think about it because right after the Open, I had Pan-Ams and had to be locked in, but it's just been a blessing and super exciting."
As a fan of wrestling, it is hard to wrap your head around what has transpired early on in your career. How have you been able to stay so humble?
"I think just the way I was raised with my parents and having so many siblings we would always keep each other accountable and make sure we had our focus on our own heads, but more recently, coach Lee Roper has been so helpful with that in making sure I'm still hungry and not satisfied while still being grateful and humble."
Final X will feature the best wrestlers in the nation. What would it mean for you to win in June?
"It would be such a dream come true, being able to be on the Senior World Team. It has been a goal of mine since I started wrestling.
Vito Arujau is a monster on the mat. What has your training regime been like, and who have you been rolling with to prepare?
"Nothing too much has changed much since before. I am just making sure I am the best version of myself, and obviously watching some of Vito's film to understand and have a plan of what I'm doing. I've been going with RBY (Roman Bravo-Young), JJ McComas, Richie Figs (Richard Figueroa) and a bunch of other guys!"