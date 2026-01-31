Oklahoma State Faces Iowa State in Ranked Rivalry Rematch Dual

No. 5 Oklahoma State welcomes No. 3 Iowa State to Gallagher-Iba Arena for a high-stakes Big 12 wrestling dual on Sunday, as the Cowboys aim to upset the Cyclones and climb the national rankings in a rematch of their earlier season clash. Iowa State got the best of the Pokes early on in a narrow victory but the Pokes have since picked up the pace.

Oklahoma State has rebounded from a rare loss with key wins, including a recent dual over Missouri and a dominating performance over Oklahoma. Iowa State boasts a potent lineup with depth in the middle weights, positioning them as favorites in this road test. The Cyclones edged Oklahoma State in some projections, but Gallagher-Iba's raucous crowd could fuel a Cowboy surge.

Set for a 2 p.m. tip on ESPN+, the dual pits two Big 12 powerhouses with the Pokes holding a historical advantage but Iowa State riding momentum from upsets. Bonus points will be crucial, with both teams featuring All-Americans and transfers eyeing NCAA seeds in March.

Three bouts emerge as potential game-changers, blending rivalries, rankings and revenge.

SERGIO VEGA are you kidding me?!?!



No. 9 Nasir Bailey had Vega dead to rights with a single leg and the true freshman finds his way out of it right into a reattack to win in overtime!



The Cowboys answer back with an upset of their own! 6-3 Hawks after 3. pic.twitter.com/cpG9lD6QQS — The Barn Session - Wrestling Podcast (@TheBarnSession) November 16, 2025

At 141 pounds, Oklahoma State's No. 2 Sergio Vega faces Iowa State's No. 4 Anthony Echemendia in a top-five showdown. Vega, a freshman phenom with explosive offense, has dominated with tech falls and majors. Echemendia, a senior with Cuban flair, counters with slick scrambles and top control. Their styles promise fireworks, Vega's pace versus Echemendia's experience could swing early momentum, especially after Echemendia's strong season start.

The 149-pound matchup pits the Cowboys' Casey Swiderski against Iowa State's Paniro Johnson, a transfer tale with bad blood. Swiderski, who bolted Ames for Stillwater, brings familiarity and scoring prowess from his Cyclone days. Johnson, a junior with pinning power, has anchored ISU's lineup with gritty decisions. Expect a tactical war where riding time and escapes decide; a bonus win here could tilt the dual for either side.

When Landon Robideau is on the mat, that is NOT the time to go get your popcorn. If you look away, you're gonna miss something, because he's in constant action.



Robideau hit 2 early shots, both landed as takedowns, cut Schneider both times, just so he could shoot again and get… pic.twitter.com/IoTUaPvuxX — OState Daily (@Ostate_Daily) January 12, 2026

At 157 pounds, Oklahoma State freshman Landon Robideau, ranked No. 4, takes on Iowa State's Vinny Zerban or a possible similar contender. Robideau's debut season has dazzled with high-flying attacks and bonus rates, debuting strongly in polls. Zerban's veteran defense could frustrate, but Robideau's athleticism might overwhelm in transitions. This bout highlights youth versus experience, potentially providing OSU a mid-dual boost.

Upper weights favor Iowa State with standouts like Rocky Elam at 197 and Yonger Bastida at heavyweight, but OSU's Konner Doucet and Alex Facundo could counter with upsets. Iowa State seeks to solidify its top-three status, while OSU eyes a signature win to vault back into title contention. In this rivalry, heart often trumps paper—expect a thriller in Stillwater.