Cowboys Wrestling Sets Huge Dual Same Weekend Football Hosts Big 12 Champs

The weekend the Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in football just got much bigger.

Nebraska announced its non-conference wrestling schedule on Tuesday, and the Cornhuskers have scheduled a dual meet on Nov. 13 with the Cowboys. It comes after the Huskers open the season at home against Wyoming on Nov. 6.

That means that Gallager-Iba Arena could be sold out that night, as the Cowboys sold out two duals last season. That flows well into the next day, as the Cowboys football team will get their shot at the Red Raiders, who enter this season as defending Big 12 champions for the first time.

OSU Wrestling, Football Combo

The Cowboys wrestling and football teams are coming off much different seasons going into the 2026-27 athletic year.

The wrestling team finished second in the NCAA Tournament under coach David Taylor. Three of the freshmen he recruited — Sergio Vega, Landon Robideau and Jax Forrest — all won national titles, making the Cowboys the first program in history to record three freshman champions in one year at the national tournament.

With all three of those wrestlers returning, along with a stout transfer class and top recruiting class, the Cowboys are poised to claim a national title.

Meanwhile, the football team is under a new head coach in Eric Morris, the first time the program hasn’t been led by Mike Gundy since 2004. Oklahoma State fired him three games into last season after a 1-2 start. The Cowboys didn’t respond to the firing and went 0-9 in Big 12 action for the second straight year. Oklahoma State hasn’t won a league game since late November in 2023, just before going to the Big 12 title game for the second time in three years.

Morris has leaned heavily into the transfer portal as he’s attempting to rebuild the program. Many of those transfers come from his former school at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to an American Conference title game appearance as he was hired to take over the Cowboys.

The Morris era begins with a trip to Tulsa on Sept. 5, which was the last opponent Gundy coached against. Following that, the Cowboys make their home debut under Morris on Sept. 12 against Oregon. OSU plays its first conference game under Morris on Sept. 26 at West Virginia. The Cowboys will be six games into the league schedule they host the Red Raiders.