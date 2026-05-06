Rising Oklahoma State Softball Star Claims First Big 12 Weekly Award

Oklahoma State Cowgirls infielder Madison Hoffman maximized her opportunities last week and it led to her first conference award.

Hoffman, a redshirt freshman, won the Big 12 freshman of the week award as the Cowgirls beat Kansas in their final series of the regular season and claimed the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 softball tournament that starts on Thursday. She also claimed the D1Softball freshman of the week honor.

Hoffman did her damage at the plate last week, as she drew a start against Tulsa and went 2-for-3 with a triple and a home run with three RBI. Then, she came off the bench in the series against Kansas made the most of it as she hit two pinch-hit home runs.

For the week, Hoffman went 4-for-6 with four runs scored, a triple, three home runs, and seven RBI. She was one of two players in the conference that batted .650 or better and at least seven RBI. She was the only freshman to do it last week.

Madison Hoffman’s Season

Oklahoma State's Madison Hoffman. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoffman’s college career has gotten off to a slow start. She redshirted last year after she suffered an ACL injury in the first practice back from winter break. Her six at-bats last week counted for more than 30% of her at-bats this season. In fact, before last week Hoffman had just three hits, but was efficient. She’s batting .474 (9-for-19) with six runs scored, six extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

She hit her first collegiate home run two weeks ago in a victory over Texas, also in a pinch-hit situation.

She was a multi-sport athlete at Blue Springs South High School in Lee’s Summitt, Mo. She earned 10 letters in four different sports — three in softball, four in track & field, two in soccer and one in swimming. As a high school pitcher, she went 37-8 record and a 2.01 ERA to go with 287 strikeouts in 267.2 career innings. That included a 13-2 record with a 1.23 ERA, 122 strikeouts and 91.1 innings her senior season.

The Cowgirls are preparing to open the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday against the No. 7 Utah Utes at 5 p.m. at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. OSU is seeking its first Big 12 Tournament title since 2022. The complete tournament schedule is below.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament Schedule

(at Devon Park, Oklahoma City)

Thursday, May 7

Game 1 – No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Kansas – 11 a.m.

Game 2 – No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Baylor – 1:30 p.m.

Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Utah – 5 p.m. CT

Game 4 – No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Arizona State – 7:30 p.m. CT

Friday, May 8

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 and Game 2 - 3 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 and Game 4 - 7 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 9

Championship Game - 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)