2 Takeaways From Ole Miss' Win Over Auburn to Clinch College World Series Berth

Ole Miss is headed to Omaha after defeating Auburn 5-3, sweeping the Tigers in two games.

The Rebels were not necessarily sharp at the plate in this game, as Auburn outhit Ole Miss 7-5, but in the end, it did not matter.

Ole Miss was solid in the field, committing no errors throughout the game and making several spectacular plays. Judd Uttermark made a great play to end the game, while Hayden Federico made multiple outstanding plays in center field.

The Rebels will head to Omaha for the seventh time in school history and the first time since 2022, when Ole Miss won the College World Series.

Rabe Delivers Dominant Performance

Ole Miss Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor Rabe got the start in an important Game 2 for the Ole Miss Rebels and delivered a phenomenal outing.

Rabe pitched seven innings, striking out eight batters and allowing only two runs and six hits. It was a truly dominant outing for Rabe, as the Rebels’ bats were not impactful early, and his pitching kept them in the game.

The outing set a couple of records for Rabe, as it was the fourth straight game he recorded eight or more strikeouts, which is the longest streak in a season by an Ole Miss pitcher this decade.

Walker Hooks and JP Robertson came into the game and shined after Rabe exited, allowing just one hit combined between the two pitchers and only one run.

The Rebels’ pitchers will continue to try and stay hot in Omaha, where Ole Miss will take on the winner of the North Carolina vs. USC series.

Rebels Power Shines

Ole Miss Rebels' Dom Decker (12) scoops a ground ball as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss only recorded five hits in nine innings against the Auburn Tigers, but it did not matter as Ole Miss hit two home runs in the game.

Judd Uttermark started the scoring for the Rebels, as his double brought in two runs for Ole Miss in the sixth inning. The Rebels were really struggling beforehand, as the double tied the game at 2-2.

Will Furniss had his postseason moment in the game, as his eighth inning home run drove in Judd Uttermark and put the Rebels up 4-2, delivering in a clutch spot.

Tristian Bisetta immediately followed Furniss with a solo home run, extending Ole Miss’ lead to 5-3 in a crucial back-to-back home run sequence.

Ole Miss often relied on power throughout the season, which propelled the Rebels to Omaha and a chance at the College World Series championship.

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