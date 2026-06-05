The Ole Miss Rebels have been through a whirlwind in the past couple of weeks.

From being upset by #16 seed Missouri in the SEC tournament, flying out to Lincoln, Nebraska and sweeping their region, the Rebels now find themselves in Auburn, Alabama, for the Super Regional against the Auburn Tigers.

The Rebels' turnaround was possible because of a great weekend full of hitting and pitching. Those same stars look to repeat their efforts this weekend and earn a trip to Omaha.

Rebels Lineup

Mississippi Rebels catcher Austin Fawley reacts with shortstop Brayden Randle | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There is no reason to change the lineup after a great performance in Lincoln. The Rebels' projected lineup against the Tigers is as follows;

Dom Decker, 2B

Tristan Bissetta, RF

Judd Utermark, 3B

Will Furniss, 1B

Hayden Federico, CF

Owen Paino, SS

Austin Fawley, C

Daniel Pacella, LF

Brayden Randle, DH

Two names that stand out in particular are second baseman Dom Decker and designated hitter Bryaden Randle.

Those two are the reason the Rebels are in Auburn this weekend. Randle walked off the first game for Ole Miss with a single in the 14th inning.

Decker followed suit and won the regional for the Rebels with a sac fly in the bottom of the tenth. Both came against Arizona State.

Besides playing hero ball, Randle is swinging a hot bat. He's batting .429 in the postseason. Center fielder Hayden Fedareco is on a similar tear, hitting .474 in the postseason.

The Rebels bats are getting hot at the right time and will need to continue this streak against a tough Auburn Tigers pitching staff.

Game 1 Starter

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches during the third inning | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott will take the mound for Game One against the Tigers. He had a solid outing in the first game against the Sun Devils. He pitched five innings, with four strikeouts and four earned runs.

Elliott’s playoff experience has served him well, and it will be expected to help him against a great-hitting Tigers team. It will be important that he brings his best to keep the Rebels from facing elimination the next day.

Game 2 Starter

Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After switching to the day two starter late in the season, Taylor Rabe had a great game against Nebraska last Saturday.

He went six innings, with nine strikeouts, and gave up only one run. After a weather delay, this performance helped Ole Miss to an easy victory and set them up on a path to win the region in three days.

Rabe will be the swing pitcher. He will either be in a situation where he needs to pitch lights out to keep the Rebels season alive or to send the Rebels to Omaha.

In either situation Rebel fans should be confident in his ability after his last playoff start.

Game 3 Starter

Ole Miss pitcher Cade Townsend celebrates a strikeout | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cade Townsend is likely to pitch in the winner take all game based on how he was used last weekend.

Townsend was in a position to send the Rebels further in the tournament last weekend and performed well. He went five innings, with seven strikeouts, and gave up three runs.

If it comes to game three, Coach Bianco can feel confident in a pitcher like Townsend to go far and set up the bullpen to finish the job.

The Rebels are facing their toughest challenge of the season, but have the lineup and the pitchers to pull the upset in Auburn, Alabama.

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