Former Ole Miss RHP Dylan DeLucia to Make Professional Debut on Friday
Former Ole Miss Rebels pitcher Dylan DeLucia will make his professional debut on Friday night in the Arizona Complex League. DeLucia has been on the road to recovery following Tommy John surgery last June, and according to him, this is a "rehab/first season game start" in his continuing rehab process.
DeLucia was named the College World Series MVP in 2022 as Ole Miss claimed its first national championship in program history, pushing through a field that included a complete game shutout from the righty against Arkansas that sent the Rebels to the finals against Oklahoma.
Following his legendary performances in the 2022 postseason, DeLucia was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Guardians. He saw work in spring training before eventually suffering a tear in his elbow, one that led to his surgery last year.
On Saturday, DeLucia threw around 30 pitches to live hitters as part of the rehab process, hitting 94 MPH on the gun, and this start will be another step in his recovery.
In speaking with Ole Miss On SI over the weekend, DeLucia discussed how he felt physically as his professional debut was approaching.
"Honestly, right now, I'm trying to get that competitiveness back in me," DeLucia said. "The last game I threw in, really, was the College World Series. Trying to get that feeling and swagger back is the hardest thing right now, but I feel great."