Ole Miss Athletics Sees 85 Student-Athletes Named to Prestigious List
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 85 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.
A total of 1,700 student-athletes from the 16 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field.
For Ole Miss, those 85 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2024-25 season.
Any student‐athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student‐athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution's NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria will be followed:
(1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
(2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
(3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and nonscholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
(4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
(5) The student‐athlete must have been member of a varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Ole Miss Honorees (85)
Baseball (14)
Hudson Calhoun – Accountancy
Connor Chisolm – Biological Science
Gunnar Dennis – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Hunter Elliott – General Business
Will Furniss – Finance
Patrick Galle – Marketing
Cole Ketchum – General Business
Mason Nichols – Biological Science
Taylor Rabe – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Brayden Randle – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Ryne Rodriguez – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Campbell Smithwick – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Connor Spencer – General Business
Sam Tookoian – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Men's Golf (4)
Tom Fischer – General Business
Michael La Sasso – Integrated Mktg. Communications
Kye Meeks – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Cameron Tankersley – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Women's Golf (4)
Nicole Gal – Exercise Science
Sophie Linder – Sport and Recreation Admin
Caitlyn Macnab – Allied Health Studies
Filippa Sundquist – Management
Softball (10)
Lexie Brady – Exercise Science
Angelina DeLeon – Sport and Recreation Admin
Tenly Grisham – Allied Health Studies
Brianna Lopez – Criminal Justice
Jamie Mackay – General Business
Taylor Malvin – Journalism
Jaden Pone – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Alexa Rosales – Elementary Education
Ryan Starr – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Grace Thompson – Sport and Recreation Admin
Men's Tennis (2)
Noah Schlagenhauf – Management
Gordon Whitwell – Public Policy Leadership
Women's Tennis (5)
Ludmila Kareisová – Exercise Science
Emma Kette – Exercise Science
Rachel Krzyzak – Public Health
Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher – Master of Business Administration
Andrea Nova – General Business
Men's Track & Field (26)
Frankie Amore – Music
Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – Law Studies
Elyas Ayyoub – Biological Science
Guy Bond – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Aiden Britt – Mechanical Engineering
Costen Campion – M.S. in Exercise Science
Jake Dalton – Master of Business Administration
Marcus Dropik – Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration
Zack Gilbertson – Mechanical Engineering
Toby Gillen – Master of Business Administration
Connor Henson – General Business
Mason Hickel – Pharmaceutical Sciences
Aidan Hodge – Management
Ford Maberry – Finance
Gavin Nembhard – Exercise Science
Drew O'Connor – Master in Taxation
Cole Piotrowski – Management
Chase Rose – Risk Management and Insurance
Gabe Scales – Biological Science
Bryson Smith – Multi-Disciplinary Studies
Stone Smith – Mechanical Engineering
Jonathan Stock – Anthropology
Evan Thornton-Sherman – Engineering
Carson Turner – Computer Science
Miles Walden – Chemical Engineering
Keegan Wilfawn – Exercise Science
Women's Track & Field (20)
Jerricka Ambus – M.S. in Sport and Recreation Admin
Beth Arentz – Biochemistry
Sophie Baumann – Allied Health Studies
Ainhoa Brea Leoz – M.S. in Mathematics
Mary Cate Doughty – Biological Science
Aly Francolini – Integrated Mktg. Communications
Abigail Green – General Business
Hannah Ielfield – Integrated Mktg. Communications
Jo-Lauren Keane – Marketing
Jenna Kirby – Integrated Mktg. Communications
Adie Luna – Accountancy
Frances Luna – Finance
Samara McConnell – M.S. in Sport Analytics
Akaoma Odeluga – Polotical Science
Samantha Ouellette – Dietetics and Nutrition
Brooke Preputnick – Exercise Science
Skylar Soli – Integrated Mktg. Communications
Mensi Stiff – History
Loral Winn – M.A. in Journalism
Naomi Woolfolk – Sport and Recreation Admin
FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center and Ole Miss Student-Athlete Development Mission
The mission of the FedEx Student-Athlete Success Center is to promote academic and personal achievement through quality developmental and need-based programs designed to empower and holistically develop student-athletes for life after collegiate athletics.
