Former Rebel Tim Elko Reflects On 'Awesome' Pro Experience, Ole Miss Title Run
Former Ole Miss Rebels baseball stars Tim Elko and Jacob Gonzalez are back in the Magnolia State this week as their Double-A Birmingham Barons take on the Mississippi Braves in Pearl.
Following one of the games this week, Elko was made available to the media where he discussed his experience in professional ball and the support from the Ole Miss faithful who have come to Trustmark Park to see him play again in Mississippi.
"Super cool," Elko said of the fan support. "Ole Miss has got one of the most supportive and exciting fan bases in the country, and for them to come out and see come guys who haven't been there for two, three or four years, and cheer us on, it's pretty cool.
Elko received an invite to spring training this year, and although he is still putting in time at the Double-A level, the experience with the Chicago White Sox organization has been a positive one. He's even made some connections with some of the major league players along the way.
"It's pretty cool. Got to learn some stuff from them and the coaching staff from the big leagues," Elko said. "Became friends with some of those guys. Within the next year or so, you never know. Maybe I'll get my chance up there and be able to know some of those guys already."
Birmingham was the first half winner of the Southern League North, claiming a 41-28 record in the process. It has gotten off to a slower 5-9 start in the second half, but playing for the Barons has been a blessing for Elko, both in the game itself and atmosphere.
"It's been awesome," Elko said. "We've got pretty good crowds, super nice ballfield, great club, great manager, great coaches. It's been a lot of fun, and we've had a great team so far this year. As you can see, we've had two or three guys already called to the bigs. Had a special group here, and it's been cool."
Of course, what endeared Elko to the fans in Oxford, Mississippi, was his resilience and presence in the Rebels' 2022 national championship run. That will be the moment that forever marks his collegiate career, but there were also plenty of lessons along the way for Elko and Ole Miss in the area of adversity.
"It's something I'll never forget," Elko said. "I feel like I learned so much about what it takes to have a winning team and good culture, and I hope to kind of help carry that on the best way I can to any of the teams I play on. You're always learning, and I'm never going to forget those moments. Also never going to forget some of the lessons I learned that year."
So far this season, Elko has posted a .293 average at the plate with eight home runs and 36 RBI. His Barons continue their series against Mississippi on Thursday, and the games will conclude on Sunday before they return home to face the Chattanooga Lookouts next weekend.