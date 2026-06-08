Game Times Announced for Ole Miss in College World Series

The Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on North Carolina in what should be a thrilling first round matchup in Omaha.

The Tar Heels are an extremely talented team, as they hit the ball exceptionally well and did not lose many games during the 2026 season. The Tar Heels finished with an impressive 50-12 record.

The Rebels are one of five SEC teams to make it to Omaha, as Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia also advanced to Nebraska.

Schedule and Times Announced

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta (32) celebrates victory as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss will begin its Omaha run on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN, taking on North Carolina. If the Rebels come away with a win, they will move on to Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m. on ESPN to face the winner of West Virginia and Troy. If they lose to North Carolina on Friday, they will play at 1 p.m. on Sunday against the loser of the West Virginia and Troy matchup.

The two other teams on Ole Miss’ side of the bracket are the Troy Trojans, who have had an amazing run so far, and the West Virginia Mountaineers, two strong teams that will play each other before facing Ole Miss.

It is important for Ole Miss to keep winning to avoid extra games, allowing both pitchers and hitters to get more rest for later games.

Ole Miss in Omaha: History and Keys to a Title Run

Ole Miss baseball team captain Tim Elko leads the crowd in the \"Hotty Toddy\" during a celebration of the National Champion Rebel baseball team, winners of the College World Series, at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Tcl Olemiss | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss will make its first Omaha appearance since 2022, when the Rebels won it all under head coach Mike Bianco. Tim Elko was the captain and leader of that special 2022 team, and the Rebels are now looking to replicate some of that group’s magic.

This is the seventh time Ole Miss has made it to Omaha in school history, with three of those appearances coming under head coach Mike Bianco. The Rebels continue to build on that legacy as they return to college baseball’s biggest stage.

Judd Uttermark will look to add to his record as the Ole Miss baseball home run leader throughout his career. The Rebels rely on the long ball and will need strong performances from power hitters like Uttermark, Tristian Bisetta, and Will Furniss.

This Ole Miss team will have national championship hopes if the pitching staff can remain sharp throughout all phases of the game. The Rebels will likely lean on their three starters Hunter Elliott, Taylor Rabe, and Cade Townsend to guide them through Omaha.

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