What To Watch Closely During Ole Miss Fall Camp (And Why You Should Too)

Fall Camp is when players begin competing for the positions that will make or break the Ole Miss Rebels’ season in 2026.

With Pete Golding’s first season as head coach underway, the Rebels have a real chance at the SEC and College Football Playoff. From position battles to freshman standouts and the development of returning starters like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, the next few weeks will offer the first glimpse into whether Ole Miss can handle the pressure and take expectations into reality.

While not everything will be decided right away, the base will be built in August. Each practice presents a chance for a veteran to solidify a starting role, a transfer to prove their place, or a first-year student to stand out among the rest.

The Offensive Line's Starting 5

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Jaylin Caldwell and offensive lineman AJ Vaipulu line up during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-team offensive line won’t be set in stone early during camp. Some of the personnel, such as Terez Davis, Brycen Sanders and Patrick Kutas will be locked into starting roles, but the exact combination for all five spots remains up in the air.

Trinidad Chambliss’ Command of the Offense

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Armondo Blount during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not just about his accuracy and arm strength. It’s watching how he communicates at the line of scrimmage, responds after mistakes, commands the offense and builds chemistry with his receivers. A championship and Heisman contender works on those traits first and zooms in on what it takes to create a team dynamic.

Pete Golding’s Practices

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding watches football practice in Oxford, Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Golding expects, how he controls the practice, which position group receives the most attention, what the culture becomes? Camp is the first look into what Golding is trying to establish.

Who Emerges As a New Playmaker

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons holds running back Jason Albritton prior to a play in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Every camp has one or two players whose names are consistently in practice reports. It could be interceptions, explosive catches, or sacks; the repeated standouts often tell a story before the first snap.

How the Defense Responds to Big Plays

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor throws the ball while Ole Miss defensive end Kam Franklin tackles him during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fall camp is not just about forcing turnovers, but also about how the defense recovers. The communication in the secondary, the energy, and how fast the unit can reset are telltale signs of defensive maturity and resilience.

There is a lot to keep an eye on during fall camp, but the most important thing is how well the team comes together to put up a championship-caliber season.

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