What To Watch Closely During Ole Miss Fall Camp (And Why You Should Too)
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Fall Camp is when players begin competing for the positions that will make or break the Ole Miss Rebels’ season in 2026.
With Pete Golding’s first season as head coach underway, the Rebels have a real chance at the SEC and College Football Playoff. From position battles to freshman standouts and the development of returning starters like Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, the next few weeks will offer the first glimpse into whether Ole Miss can handle the pressure and take expectations into reality.
While not everything will be decided right away, the base will be built in August. Each practice presents a chance for a veteran to solidify a starting role, a transfer to prove their place, or a first-year student to stand out among the rest.
The Offensive Line's Starting 5
The first-team offensive line won’t be set in stone early during camp. Some of the personnel, such as Terez Davis, Brycen Sanders and Patrick Kutas will be locked into starting roles, but the exact combination for all five spots remains up in the air.
Trinidad Chambliss’ Command of the Offense
It’s not just about his accuracy and arm strength. It’s watching how he communicates at the line of scrimmage, responds after mistakes, commands the offense and builds chemistry with his receivers. A championship and Heisman contender works on those traits first and zooms in on what it takes to create a team dynamic.
Pete Golding’s Practices
What Golding expects, how he controls the practice, which position group receives the most attention, what the culture becomes? Camp is the first look into what Golding is trying to establish.
Who Emerges As a New Playmaker
Every camp has one or two players whose names are consistently in practice reports. It could be interceptions, explosive catches, or sacks; the repeated standouts often tell a story before the first snap.
How the Defense Responds to Big Plays
Fall camp is not just about forcing turnovers, but also about how the defense recovers. The communication in the secondary, the energy, and how fast the unit can reset are telltale signs of defensive maturity and resilience.
There is a lot to keep an eye on during fall camp, but the most important thing is how well the team comes together to put up a championship-caliber season.
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Caroline Dardeau is a Journalism Student at the University of Mississippi, who served this past year as the Sports Producer for the Student Media Center. An avid sports fan, Dardeau has covered all Rebel sports, including Playoff games, SEC tournaments, and games across campus, aiming to find the athlete’s story outside of statistics. As a born and raised southerner, the SEC “just means more” to her and sports are an essential asset to her life.Follow cecedardeau