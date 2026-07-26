Ole Miss Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Fall Camp

The 2026 Ole Miss Rebels will be a fascinating team to watch, as the program enters the season with some of the highest expectations in school history.

In 2025, Lane Kiffin left the Rebels amid one of the greatest seasons in school history. Pete Golding, then the team’s defensive coordinator, took over as head coach. Ole Miss went on to win two College Football Playoff games, defeating Tulane in the first round and the Georgia Bulldogs in an intense second-round matchup.

The Rebels enter the 2026 season with star players such as running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning, but there are still many questions surrounding who will emerge as the starters at several other positions heading into a pivotal season.

Who Will Be Ole Miss' No. 1 Cornerback in 2026?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Talyn Taylor (11) in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss has not necessarily been known for producing elite defensive backs over the years, with Trey Amos standing out as one of the program's few recent stars after his impressive 2024 season with the Rebels.

Pete Golding did an excellent job bringing in talented players while also retaining key contributors from the 2025 season. One of those returners is Antonio Kite, who is back for another year at Ole Miss after a strong 2025 campaign.

Jay Crawford was added through the transfer portal from Auburn and has a strong case to be Ole Miss' top cornerback entering the 2026 season. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back possesses elite traits, including exceptional speed and strong ball-hawking ability.

Crawford was a bright young talent for the Auburn Tigers, starting 18 games during his career while earning several accolades. Most notably, he broke out during his true freshman season, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Why an Elite Cornerback Is Critical for Ole Miss

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Amos (9) reacts with defensive back Jadon Canady (28) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Like every other program in the country, the Rebels are hoping to have an elite defensive back, as it is extremely difficult for opposing offenses to scheme against a lockdown cornerback.

Other defensive assignments also become much easier, as the pass rush will have more time to get to the quarterback if the defensive backs are doing a great job of covering wide receivers.

Ole Miss heads into 2026 with plenty of talent in the defensive back room. However, many are wondering if Pete Golding, being a defensive-minded coach, can help these players blossom into star contributors as the season progresses.

Expect the Rebels' cornerbacks and safeties to be significantly better heading into 2026 compared to the 2025 season, when there were struggles guarding some of the best wide receivers the SEC has to offer.

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