How Ole Miss Baseball's Path Changes Following Tough Loss in College World Series Opener

Ole Miss baseball suffered a tough 6-2 loss to the UNC Tar Heels in the opening game of the 2026 College World Series. The Rebels grabbed an early 1-0 lead, but UNC's offense came alive in the late innings to secure a win.

Starting pitcher Taylor Rabe held the Tar Heels' lineup in check through the first five innings. He had allowed one hit and three walks. But in the sixth inning, Owen Hull lifted a solo homer to even the score. A three-run home run by Colin Hynek was the final blow the Rebels couldn't afford.

Now, Ole Miss falls into the dreaded elimination bracket. Here is a look at what they'll need to do to reach the championship game.

Evaluating the Rebels' Path Back to the CWS Final

Jun 12, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Mississippi Rebels pitcher Walker Hooks (19) throws against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

History is no longer on the Rebels' side. Only 12 teams in the history of this tournament have lost the first game in Omaha and have gone on to win the national championship. Oregon State (2018) was the most recent team to do it.

Now, Ole Miss has a chance to make history, but the path will be difficult. The Rebels will face off against Troy in an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The Trojans are coming off of a 7-5 loss to West Virginia.

This is where it gets tricky for the Rebels. If they survive Troy, they'll play the loser of West Virginia and UNC on Tuesday, June 16th. Win that game, and Ole Miss will still have to win two more games on Wednesday and Thursday to get to the CWS Final.

That means Mike Bianco's team will play four high-stress games in five days for a chance at a national championship. The Rebels will have their work cut out for them. In particular, the pitching staff will be utilized a lot.

Rebels' Pitching Options for Remainder of the Tournament

Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hunter Elliott will likely get the start in the elimination game against Troy. After that, Cade Townsend would hypothetically pitch that third game. Luckily, Rabe gave his team nearly six innings and saved some arms.

Hudson Calhoun threw 17 pitches, and Walker Hooks threw 29. Pitchers will have to throw on short rest. It's inevitable with the number of games the Rebels will have to play. It's going to take a complete team effort to dig out of the loser's bracket.

The Rebels have their backs against the wall. Only time will tell if they can survive a tough stretch of baseball that will begin on Sunday.

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