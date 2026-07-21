SEC Network analyst Roman Harper recently said something about Ole Miss that is making more than a few heads spin.

“They’re not winning the Natty, they're Ole Miss.”

This response came after Chase Daniel noted how close the Rebels were to reaching the National Championship last year. In Harper’s mind, that playoff run must not mean anything to this year's team. The Rebels have the firepower and experience to prove Mr. Harper wrong.

Heisman & Doak Walker Candidates

Running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss admire the Fiesta Bowl Trophy | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss is returning two crucial offensive players who are a big reason the Rebels could end up on top of the college football world.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy rank among the best players in the country.

Chambliss proved last year he can dominate in the SEC. He threw for almost 4,000 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 527 yards and eight touchdowns. He finished eighth in Heisman voting and didn’t even start in the first two games of the season.

This year he has the third-best odds to win the Heisman.

Lacy finished second for the Doak Walker Award last season, given to the best running back in college football. He had over 1,500 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Lacy is returning as the best running back in college football and will run behind the same interior offensive line that helped him thrive last year.

Ole Miss has the best backfield in the nation, and both know what it takes to win important playoff games. Their talent and experience will give Ole Miss a strong shot at the national championship.

Playoff Experience

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding lifts the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Pete Golding knows what it takes to get to the playoffs and win there. This will be a huge factor for the Rebels in 2026.

Ole Miss will face a gauntlet in the regular season, but has proved they can win big games in tough environments. Last year, a similar Ole Miss team beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma on the road.

That experience will help the Rebels' returning stars this season and could play a big role in a national championship run.

Mr. Harper is right; it is Ole Miss. An Ole Miss team with a ton of experience and some of the best players in the nation. This team has a strong chance to win the National Championship and shock a lot of teams.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.