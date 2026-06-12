Ole Miss Baseball Opens College World Series vs. North Carolina: Live Updates

The Ole Miss Rebels make their long-awaited return to Omaha as they head to the College World Series for the seventh time in program history and the first time since the 2022 season, where the Rebels made a legendary run to a national title.

The Rebels make it to the greatest show on dirt, posting a 41-21 overall record and wrapping up SEC player with an even 15-15 record. Ole Miss cruised through the regionals, heading out on the road to the Lincoln Regional and sweeping the field to book a spot in the Auburn Super Regional. And against the Auburn Tigers, the Rebels swept their SEC foes in two games to punch a ticket to Omaha.

Ole Miss now gets set to chase its first national championship in over four seasons and add a second trophy to its trophy case. The Rebels start their action in the College World Series, taking on the No. 5 national seed, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Ole Miss and North Carolina take the field on Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Live Updates for Ole Miss vs. North Carolina

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta (32) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow along as we provide live, at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Rebels looking to get their College World Series started on the right foot and stay in the winners' bracket. They do so against the Tar Heels on Friday night at Charles Schwab Field.

The Rebels' starting lineup will be listed below -

Lineup vs UNC pic.twitter.com/u9n5k0h7ye — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) June 12, 2026

2B - Dom Decker

3B - Judd Utermark

1B - Will Furniss

LF - Tristan Bisetta

CF - Hayden Fedrico

SS - Owen Paino

C - Austin Fawley

RF - Brayden Randle

DH - Collin Reuter

P - Taylor Rabe

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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