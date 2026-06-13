Ole Miss Manager Decisions That Changed the Game 1 Loss to North Carolina

After a long and grueling season, a year's worth of work would finally come down to the final set of games for the Ole Miss Rebels as they made a triumphant return to the College World Series, looking to bring home another trophy for the second time in five years.

It was a tough path to reach the big stage, and the opening-round matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels would serve as a staunch reminder that there are no easy wins when it comes down to the final eight teams standing in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels dropped their opening game to the Tar Heels after they staged a comeback in the final three frames, sending them to the losers' bracket, but what was the decision from head coach Mike Bianco that changed the course of the game?

The One Decision That Changed the Game

Mississippi Rebels pitcher Walker Hooks (19) throws against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Rebels went with Taylor Rabe on the mound in the opening game, and he was doing his part for the team, holding the Tar Heels to just one run, despite being one of the most explosive offenses left in the tournament. When he exited the game, it was tied 1-1 at the bottom of the sixth inning, and Bianco would turn the ball over to Hudson Calhoun, who would get a strikeout to send it to the 7th inning.

After the Rebels would retake the lead in the top half of the inning, Bianco would leave Calhoun in the game, and his biggest weakness on the season would show itself in the bottom half. He would start the inning issuing two walks, and that would chase him out of the game, with the Rebels turning to Walker Hooks to escape the jam.

He would allow two runs to give the Tar Heels the lead, and they wouldn't look back from that point on. Calhoun, who has the second most walks on the team this season, despite having the sixth highest amount of innings pitched, would struggle with his command.

The Tar Heels were the on3 of the best teams in all of college baseball in walks on the year with 351, so turning to a pitcher that has shown flashes of struggling with their command at times, played right into the strength of the Tar Heels' offense, and they capitalized on it, leading to the shift in the lead.

What's Next for the Rebels?

Mississippi Rebels shortstop Owen Paino (6) hits a single against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After dropping the opening game of the tournament, the Rebels can not afford to drop another game unless they reach the finals, and would need to win four straight to reach that point of the bracket. It will be all hands on deck for the pitching staff, which should have plenty of arms available after only using three against the Tar Heels.

They will face off against the Troy Trojans, the unlikely story out of the Sun Belt in the elimination game on Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m. CT.

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