How the MLB Draft Is Affecting Ole Miss Baseball's Roster Next Season

After the conclusion of the Major League Baseball Draft, eight Ole Miss Rebels have found homes with new teams across the nation and are taking the next step in their career. Alongside the current Rebels, two incoming signees also heard their name called in the draft.

For the first time in program history, the Rebels had two players drafted in the first round of the same Draft, becoming the ninth and tenth first-round picks.

But it seems that head coach Mike Bianco was prepared for the loss sitting at their feet, as the transfer portal showed a contingency plan, giving them a chance to continue as one of the SEC’s deepest pitching staffs once again.

Who Was Drafted?

Team USA pitcher Cade Townsend during a 17U baseball game at Gene Autry Park. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Rebels started when the Chicago Cubs chose Cade Townsend with the 23rd pick; seven picks later, the Kansas City Royals chose Taylor Rabe, both pitchers writing their names into Ole Miss history.

In the fourth round, the Texas Rangers chose Hudson Calhoun as the 117th pick of the Draft.

On day two, the Rebels began with left-hand pitcher Wil Libbert, who was chosen in round five by the Atlanta Braves as the 144th pick overall. Continuing, the Rebels' Landon Koenig was chosen by the New York Mets in the eighth round as pick 240. Landon Waters is heading to Canada after the Toronto Blue Jays as pick 522 in round 17.

Round 19, pick 562, belongs to the Atlanta Braves, who selected Austin Fawley, the lone catcher in the drafted Rebels. In the final round, the Rebels took the 598th pick with JP Robertson heading to the San Francisco Giants.

What Does Ole Miss Lose?

Ole Miss pitcher Wil Libbert pitches during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you were counting, the Ole Miss Rebels have seven pitchers who were drafted, with Fawley being one of eight not on the mound.

One thing to note is that just because they were chosen does not mean they have to sign. The early-round picks look to sign professionally, while later-round selections could still return based on bonus negotiations.

Heading into the Draft, Ole Miss knew Townsend and Rabe were heading out early, Libbert and Calhoun were interested in the Draft, and other pitchers could head out in later rounds. The Rebels hit the portal proactively with expectations for success.

What Does Ole Miss Gain?

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches during the first inning against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Elliott announced Saturday before the Draft that he intends to return, giving the Rebels a top pitcher, boosting the top of the rotation.

As for transfers, it seems the Rebels anticipated losing a few players to the Draft, so their recruiting focused primarily on pitchers.

Some strong pitchers are Grand Richardson from Grand Canyon, Jason Fultz Jr. from Clemson, Ben Shumaker from Louisville, Mavrick Rizy from LSU, Logan Lunceford from UTSA, and so many more. This gives the Rebels experienced pitchers who have experience as weekend starters or strong bullpen arms.

Instead of starting from scratch, the Rebels can compete this season despite the strong group headed to MLB.

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