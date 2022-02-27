LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Goes For Sweep of VCU
After inclement weather canceled yesterday's game, Ole Miss and VCU will conclude their series on Sunday at Swayze Field in Oxford.
VCU participated in three games against three different opponents last weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., falling to Rider and Wake Forest with a win over Lafayette sandwiched in between. Ole Miss is fresh off a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern and a midweek victory over Arkansas State. The sweep of CSU featured two run-rule wins for the Rebels, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.
The Rams were projected to throw a trio of left-handed arms at the Rebels to start each game on the mound this weekend, and Ole Miss is sticking with the same rotation from last weekend against the Buccaneers.
This was the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history.
Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Virginia Commonwealth.
Ole Miss released its starting lineup for Sunday's game, going with Drew McDaniel on the mound for the start. The rest of the lineup is as follows:
2B Peyton Chatagnier
SS Jacob Gonzalez
1B Tim Elko
LF Kevin Graham
3B Justin Bench
CF TJ McCants
DH Kemp Alderman
RF Hayden Leatherwood
C Calvin Harris
RHP Drew McDaniel
Top First
Sloppy start for the Rebel defense. A walk, two errors and a wild pitch brought home two VCU runs before Drew McDaniel recorded an out. Another run came home on a groundout to first, and the Rebels are down three runs early.
MID 1: VCU 3, Ole Miss 0
Bottom First
Justin Bench drives home a run, but the Rebels leave two stranded in the first.
END 1: VCU 3, Ole Miss 1
