LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Goes For Sweep of VCU

The Rebels are looking to stay undefeated on the year on Sunday afternoon.

After inclement weather canceled yesterday's game, Ole Miss and VCU will conclude their series on Sunday at Swayze Field in Oxford.

VCU participated in three games against three different opponents last weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., falling to Rider and Wake Forest with a win over Lafayette sandwiched in between. Ole Miss is fresh off a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern and a midweek victory over Arkansas State. The sweep of CSU featured two run-rule wins for the Rebels, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Rams were projected to throw a trio of left-handed arms at the Rebels to start each game on the mound this weekend, and Ole Miss is sticking with the same rotation from last weekend against the Buccaneers.

This was the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history.

Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Virginia Commonwealth.

Tim Elko 42
Tim Elko 18
Peyton Chatagnier, Justin Bench, Reagan Burford 3

Ole Miss released its starting lineup for Sunday's game, going with Drew McDaniel on the mound for the start. The rest of the lineup is as follows:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

3B Justin Bench

CF TJ McCants

DH Kemp Alderman

RF Hayden Leatherwood

C Calvin Harris

RHP Drew McDaniel

Top First

Sloppy start for the Rebel defense. A walk, two errors and a wild pitch brought home two VCU runs before Drew McDaniel recorded an out. Another run came home on a groundout to first, and the Rebels are down three runs early.

MID 1: VCU 3, Ole Miss 0

Bottom First

Justin Bench drives home a run, but the Rebels leave two stranded in the first.

END 1: VCU 3, Ole Miss 1

