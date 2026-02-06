Dayton vs. VCU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 6
The VCU Rams have rattled off six straight wins, putting themselves in contention for the top spot in the Atlantic 10, tied in second place with George Mason, two games behind the nationally ranked Saint Louis Billikens.
They can take another step forward on Friday night when they host the Dayton Flyers, but things won't be easy for VCU. Let's dive into the odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
Dayton vs. VCU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Dayton +6.5 (-102)
- VCU -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Dayton +270
- VCU -345
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Dayton vs. VCU How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 6
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Siegel Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Dayton Record: 15-8 (6-4 in Atlantic 10)
- VCU Record: 17-6 (8-2 in Atlantic 10)
Dayton vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Dayton is 0-5 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in Dayton's last 11 games
- Dayton is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs. VCU
- Dayton is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road games
- VCU is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in VCU's last five games
- VCU is 12-4 ATS in its last 16 games played on a Friday
Dayton vs. VCU Key Player to Watch
- Javon Bennett, G - Dayton Flyers
There's a strong argument to be made that the best player on the court in this game will be Javon Bennett from the Dayton Flyers. He's leading his team in both poitns per game, averaging 16.1, and assists per game, averaging 3.2. He's coming off a 20-point performance in a 72-70 win against St. Bonaventure, and the Flyers need more performances like that from him moving forward if they want to be competitive in the A-10.
Dayton vs. VCU Prediction and Pick
I'm going to lay the points with the VCU Rams in this one. Overall, VCU is the better shooting team, ranking 54th in effective field goal percentage, while Dayton ranks 154th. The Flyers' effective field goal percentage drops 5.2% when playing on the road compared to at home.
Dayton's lack of perimeter defense could also prove to be an issue tonight. VCU ranks inside the top 75 in three-point shot rate, which will make for a tough test for the Flyers, who rank 292nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36% from beyond the arc.
Finally, if you look at some more advanced metrics, VCU ranks 64th in effective possession ratio, while Dayton ranks 277th due to a high turnover rate and a lack of rebounding.
All signs point to VCU taking care of business on its home court.
Pick: VCU -6.5 (-120) via FanDuel
