Ole Miss Adds Transfer RHP Alex Canney From D2 Tampa - Report
The Ole Miss Rebels are still in the process of rebuilding their baseball roster via the transfer portal, but they took another step in that direction on Wednesday with the reported commitment of right-handed pitcher Alex Canney.
Canney previously suited up for the Division II Tampa Spartans, helping lead the program to a 52-8 record in 2024 and a national championship. Chase Parham of Rivals was the first to report the news of his commitment on Wednesday.
During the 2024 season, Canney made 19 starts on the hill for the Spartans, posting a 14-3 record and a 3.21 ERA over 106.2 innings pitched. He also surrendered 105 hits over that span.
Canney is one of multiple transfer players to join the Rebels this offseason, joining the likes of Ryan Moerman (OF), Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP), Luke Cheng (SS), Mitchell Sanford (OF), Isaac Humphrey (OF), and Austin Fawley (C). The Rebels also added JUCO pitching prospect JP Robertson from Pearl River Community College.
Ole Miss has lost a total of 14 players from a season ago to the transfer market since failing to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2024.