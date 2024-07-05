Georgia Lands Former Ole Miss RHP JT Quinn Via Transfer Portal
Ole Miss right-handed pitcher JT Quinn is sticking around in the SEC for the 2025 season.
Quinn, who entered the portal late last month, announced his commitment to Georgia Friday morning via his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Quinn will have two more years of eligibility in Athens and will be eligible for the 2025 MLB Draft next summer.
Standing 6-foot-6, Quinn finished the 2024 season with a 1-3 record and 19.1 innings pitched. Quinn was expected to be a focal point of Mike Bianco's rotation, but blisters and an oblique injury would keep him on the mend for most of the season.
As a freshman, Quinn was solid, posting a 3-4 record with a 6.83 ERA and 63 strikeouts. He finished third on the roster in innings pitched (55.1), opposing batting average (.281) and starts (12).
Quinn is one of 14 Ole Miss players to enter the portal since losing to Missisisppi State in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Others currently in the portal since the program announced Mike Bianco's return for another season include catchers Trenton Lyons and Eli Berch, outfielders Seth Farni, Treyson Hughes, and John Kramer, third baseman Andrew Fischer, and pitchers Grayson Saunier, Corey Braun, Gabe Smith, Kyler Carmack, Wes Mendes Cole Tolbert, and Liam Doyle.
The Rebels have also added four new pieces from the portal so far this offseason, with the most recent being outfielder Ryan Moerman on Tuesday. He joined Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP) and Luke Cheng (SS) as athletes who have pledged to the Rebels out of the portal.
Quinn is the first significant name to commit from the Rebels' roster since entering the portal.