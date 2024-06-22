Ole Miss' Andrew Fischer Takes Cape Cod League by Storm With Monster Game
Andrew Fischer was arguably the MVP of the 2024 season for the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team in homers with 20. Fischer was the first Rebel to hit the 20-homer mark since Tim Elko did it in 2022.
Continuing his hot streak, Fischer recently had a monster game for the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Cod Baseball League as he tallied six RBI with a double and a grand slam. The Cape League is a summer wooden-bat collegiate league located in Massachusetts, and it features games from mid-June through mid-August.
This group is the premier summer collegiate league in the country, and the top players in the nation flock to the Northeast to face the best competition in front of professional scouts.
Obviously, Fischer has one of the more elite bats in the country, but defensively, he struggled in his first season in the SEC. Finding a spot for Fischer to play was tricky as the Rebels really struggled in the field last year and led the conference in errors.
The Whitecaps played Fischer at second base on Thursday night, which might confuse some fans who watched Fischer play most of his innings at third for the Rebels. Did Bianco want to make sure Fischer gets reps at second base, or was he filling in on the infield?
Either way, Fischer's ability to play in the four-hole could open up some possibilities for the Ole Miss infield in 2025. If Fischer is at second, then maybe Brayden Randle sticks at short, and you slide Luke Hill over to third base. Without a doubt, these guys will need to take a step forward in their defensive efficiency next season, regardless of the order around the horn.
Perfect Game's recruiting profile for Fischer had him listed primarily as a third baseman out of high school, but it also noted the middle infield as his secondary position. He has flashed with his athleticism at times, a trait that would be on display at third, but could he make the transition to the middle infield for the Rebels at times in 2025?